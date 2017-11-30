Women.

How can you put your faith in and support a party like the Democrats when they pull crap like this? Especially a female senator!

Gillibrand, asked by @sarbetter if Franken should resign from the Senate: "It's his decision." — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) November 30, 2017

It’s his decision? She has NO opinion on it? Convenient.

Pretty easy to ask a predator to resign if you believe ‘believe women.’

Raise your hand if you think Kirsten is playing politics over people.

Profiles in courage. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) November 30, 2017

Not having an opinion is SUPER brave, yup.

That being said, this shot and chaser wins Twitter for the day.

At least she didn’t call Franken, iconic, right?

@SenGillibrand is among the worst of the pandering politicians in DC. — ben 🇺🇸 (@benfirstpro) November 30, 2017

It’s never been about people or policies, it’s always been about politics and retaining political power.

SNL decision to dictate morality is continuing to look great. I’m sure the assaulted veteran feels good about SNL’s love letters to Al Franken. And who owns SNL? NBC — No Filter Network (@NoFilterNet) November 30, 2017

Yeah, those SNL women who wrote a letter about how good of a person Franken is are looking dumber and dumber as each day a new victim seems to pop up.

sure i BELIEVE those women, i just don't think there should be any consequences whatsoever to the person they are accusing. belief is all they need. — internaut (@the_internaut) November 30, 2017

That’s really what she said, right? ‘Hey, I believe Franken is a predator BUT he shouldn’t have to resign because he votes the way I do.’ That’s what she should have said because that’s what she really meant.

So brave — Jeff Billman (@jronaldbillman) November 30, 2017

So, so brave.

Related:

Now we’re at 6: Elected official in New England latest to accuse Al Franken of unwanted sexual advance