Debra Messing is such a troll. No seriously, she is.

Bragging about canceling the New York Times because they wrote a favorable piece on Ben Shapiro is an obvious and pathetic cry for attention.

Debra Messing canceled her NY Times subscription over a "puff piece" https://t.co/WqOT810ryj pic.twitter.com/WvWVN3jSYj — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2017

From the New York Post:

Debra Messing is done with the New York Times after the paper ran what she perceived as a favorable profile of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. “And why I cancelled my subscription to @nytimes,” the “Will & Grace” star tweeted in response to a thread criticizing the paper’s story on Friday. In the thread, the actress responded to author Eric Boehlert tearing into the story, titled “Ben Shapiro, a Provocative ‘Gladiator,’ Battles to Win Young Conservatives,” calling it a “puff piece” and criticizing the reporter for not talking to any of Shapiro’s critics, liberals or Democrats.

‘Look at me, look at me, I’m so woke I canceled a newspaper because they weren’t mean to Ben Shapiro!’

WEAK.

Ben knows why she REALLY canceled her subscription though:

She cancelled her subscription because she’s an intolerant blowhard who must have her ignorant political opinions constantly reaffirmed https://t.co/h9ad3M8oYQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 28, 2017

We really, really, really hope Debra saw this tweet.

Boom indeed.

& her TV reboot could use the free publicity — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) November 28, 2017

Yawn. But true.

And she looooooves posting selfies. Especially when something horrible happens and she wants to steer attention to herself. She acts more like someone seeking celebrity than someone who actually has some. — Harvey Winestain (@17ebivor) November 28, 2017

Desperate celebrity is desperate.

I'm sure she renewed her subscription over the woke article about young boys' sexy makeup tips and the op-ed about boys killing their dads and sleeping with their moms. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) November 28, 2017

Right? Because of priorities and stuff.

Debra after opening the newspaper and finding out that a different opinion exists. pic.twitter.com/XgOEvSjrHR — The New Truth (@thenewtruth1) November 28, 2017

‘Nuff said.

