Debra Messing is such a troll. No seriously, she is.

Bragging about canceling the New York Times because they wrote a favorable piece on Ben Shapiro is an obvious and pathetic cry for attention.

From the New York Post:

Debra Messing is done with the New York Times after the paper ran what she perceived as a favorable profile of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

“And why I cancelled my subscription to @nytimes,” the “Will & Grace” star tweeted in response to a thread criticizing the paper’s story on Friday.

In the thread, the actress responded to author Eric Boehlert tearing into the story, titled “Ben Shapiro, a Provocative ‘Gladiator,’ Battles to Win Young Conservatives,” calling it a “puff piece” and criticizing the reporter for not talking to any of Shapiro’s critics, liberals or Democrats.

‘Look at me, look at me, I’m so woke I canceled a newspaper because they weren’t mean to Ben Shapiro!’

WEAK.

Trending

Ben knows why she REALLY canceled her subscription though:

We really, really, really hope Debra saw this tweet.

Boom indeed.

Yawn. But true.

Desperate celebrity is desperate.

Right? Because of priorities and stuff.

‘Nuff said.

Related:

UH OH! Debra Messing so triggered by NYT profile of Ben Shapiro she canceled her subscription

DBag Hall of Fame member Chris Cuomo gets SCHOOLED after defending Liz ‘Lies A Lot’ Warren

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroDebra Messingnew york times