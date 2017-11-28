As Twitchy readers know, Keith Olbermann ‘retired’ from political commentary yesterday.
And there was great rejoicing.
Olbermann –> "I am retiring from political commentary in all media venues." https://t.co/8KBgMn4lHn
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 27, 2017
There were plenty of digs at Olbermann over his departure from being an annoying so-called political commentator, but no one hit him quite as hard (or as hilariously) as Iowahawk.
in other words, he's run out of places to be fired fromhttps://t.co/jOLzk4e8Cl
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 28, 2017
HA! How many times was he fired from ESPN? He could apply at Slate or Salon, they’d probably love him.
When GQ news fires you…
— Danny (@Dannypace) November 28, 2017
Ouch.
For once, Olbie sets a good example – for Stetler, Dowd, Acosta, Todd, etc . . .
— Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) November 28, 2017
Stelter shared his announcement so we know he saw it.
When you have to fire yourself, you know it's over.
I hear the YoungTurks are looking for a gofer
— Roadbeer Auditore (@themanfronUNCLE) November 28, 2017
YES! We can see this internal dialogue now:
Keith: Hey Keith, a word?
Keith: Sure, what’s up, Keith?
Keith: Sorry pal, but I’m gonna have to let you go.
Keith: BUT WHY?
Keith: We’re just not on the same page anymore.
Keith: *cries* I know, I’ve been feeling the same way.
Keith: Well, good luck to you.
Epic, yes? To be a fly on the wall …
Guessing his mom kicked him out of her basement.
— Dennis (@DL1651) November 28, 2017
She finally got pissed at him because he was eating all of the Hot Pockets.
— Michael Openshaw (@mopenshaw) November 28, 2017
*waves*
