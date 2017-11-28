As Twitchy readers know, Keith Olbermann ‘retired’ from political commentary yesterday.

And there was great rejoicing.

Olbermann –> "I am retiring from political commentary in all media venues." https://t.co/8KBgMn4lHn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 27, 2017

There were plenty of digs at Olbermann over his departure from being an annoying so-called political commentator, but no one hit him quite as hard (or as hilariously) as Iowahawk.

in other words, he's run out of places to be fired fromhttps://t.co/jOLzk4e8Cl — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 28, 2017

HA! How many times was he fired from ESPN? He could apply at Slate or Salon, they’d probably love him.

When GQ news fires you… — Danny (@Dannypace) November 28, 2017

Ouch.

For once, Olbie sets a good example – for Stetler, Dowd, Acosta, Todd, etc . . . — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) November 28, 2017

Stelter shared his announcement so we know he saw it.

When you have to fire yourself, you know it's over. I hear the YoungTurks are looking for a gofer — Roadbeer Auditore (@themanfronUNCLE) November 28, 2017

YES! We can see this internal dialogue now:

Keith: Hey Keith, a word?

Keith: Sure, what’s up, Keith?

Keith: Sorry pal, but I’m gonna have to let you go.

Keith: BUT WHY?

Keith: We’re just not on the same page anymore.

Keith: *cries* I know, I’ve been feeling the same way.

Keith: Well, good luck to you.

Epic, yes? To be a fly on the wall …

Guessing his mom kicked him out of her basement. — Dennis (@DL1651) November 28, 2017

She finally got pissed at him because he was eating all of the Hot Pockets.

*waves*

Related:

