And Kaep wonders why no one will hire him.

From Fox News:

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, took part Thursday in the annual Unthanksgiving Day on Alcatraz.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Kaepernick made the surprise appearance at the event that commemorates the nine-month occupation of the prison by Native American activists from 1969-1971.

“Our fight is the same fight,” Kaepernick told the crowd, in a message he posted on Twitter. “We’re all fighting for our justice, for our freedom. And realizing that we are all in this fight together makes us all the more powerful.”

Funny that, a super wealthy, entitled ex-football player thinking he and Native Americans are fighting for their freedom.

In 2017.

Our heads hurt.

Would seem his career has taken a knee.

Right? Let’s not pretend Kaep actually related to people who have been oppressed … the ability of his supporters to ignore his own hypocrisy is stunning.

And not in a good way.

Truth.

THAT’S it, he was looking for a job.

Ha!

Happy Thanksgiving to you too, Kaep. *eye roll*

