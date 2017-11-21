WARNING: This article contains video footage of Chelsea Handler dancing … in a bathroom. Well, we think it’s dancing although we can’t be certain. Either way, we suggest you do NOT watch this footage on a full stomach or if you are nauseated easily.

Oh, Chelsea.

Notice the spelling error in the first word. Now we get it, there is sort of her schtick (we hope), but if her new thing is being a political activist this is just pathetic.

Quite. Possibly.

Trending

Right? It’s like this isn’t even really fun to mock. Well ok, it’s still fun to mock, but part of us also feels a little sorry for her at this point.

If you read Chelsea’s tweets on a day-to-day basis this behavior isn’t really all that shocking from her.

Good point.

And then dance in a bathroom before getting into/falling into a bathtub.

PAR-TAY.

Painful.

Ouch.

And EL OH EL.

Related:

WHOA: You’ll NEVER believe who Chelsea Handler apologized to on Twitter (Hillary will be PISSED)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chelsea Handlerediblesvideo