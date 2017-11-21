WARNING: This article contains video footage of Chelsea Handler dancing … in a bathroom. Well, we think it’s dancing although we can’t be certain. Either way, we suggest you do NOT watch this footage on a full stomach or if you are nauseated easily.

Oh, Chelsea.

Thi is what happens when I leave the country and my friend forces me to let loose and forget about trump. #edibles pic.twitter.com/DuN4TUclUV — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 21, 2017

Notice the spelling error in the first word. Now we get it, there is sort of her schtick (we hope), but if her new thing is being a political activist this is just pathetic.

You could quite possibly be the biggest idiot on the planet. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) November 21, 2017

Quite. Possibly.

Embarrassing for you. — 5..6..7..8.. (@OnPointe28) November 21, 2017

Right? It’s like this isn’t even really fun to mock. Well ok, it’s still fun to mock, but part of us also feels a little sorry for her at this point.

What, you get stoned and act like an even bigger fool than typical? — Nothing is true, everything is permitted (@themanfronUNCLE) November 21, 2017

If you read Chelsea’s tweets on a day-to-day basis this behavior isn’t really all that shocking from her.

Good point.

Yes, everyone needs to cut lose in a upscale, granite-lined bathroom followed by a cameraman every now and then… — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) November 21, 2017

And then dance in a bathroom before getting into/falling into a bathtub.

PAR-TAY.

Somebody needs dance lessons — Rodney smith (@Mithman73Rod) November 21, 2017

Painful.

This 90 year old woman clearly needs mental help — Anti-Politics (@jaykayelmo) November 21, 2017

Ouch.

And EL OH EL.

Related:

WHOA: You’ll NEVER believe who Chelsea Handler apologized to on Twitter (Hillary will be PISSED)