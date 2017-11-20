Perhaps Sulu needs to take a break from social media for awhile, especially if he’s going to insist on making lame racist digs at Donald Trump.

Two turkeys have arrived in DC awaiting pardons on Thursday. But apparently it’s become awkward, because Donald’s been asking aides first whether they are mostly white or dark meat. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2017

C’mon George, it’s the week of Thanksgiving, give it a rest will ya?

But guessing he won’t. Remember last week when he posted a photo of he and his husband wearing t-shirts that said, ‘You Can Pee Next To Me’? Yeah, that was super dumb.

Sorta like this tweet.

Not going well for Takei on Twitter.

Takei’s trashy tacky turkey Trump troll tweet. Say THAT five times fast.

He ran out of mickeys. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) November 20, 2017

We didn’t say it.

But we laughed a little.

George is just mad we eat turkey on Thanksgiving instead of cocks. — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 19, 2017

We see what you did there … oh myyyyy.

