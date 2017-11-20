When will SJWs learn to just leave Captain Kirk … umm … William Shatner alone? This never ever works out very well for them.

But lucky for us, it’s usually Twitchy gold.

🤔 Wondering if #InternationalMensDay is just a set up for those men celebrating to be targeted? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 19, 2017

Honestly, we’re starting to wonder if instead of the Klingons that his arch enemies were really just SJWs who need to shave more often.

Worried Mr. Shatner?😃 — Jack (@Jackhole6) November 19, 2017

I just have to say hello somedays and I’m branded a misogynistic nazi. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/hrvXKzIFFU — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 19, 2017

He gets it.

So now you follow me after insinuating there’s “something” you think you are “right” about? As a public person I respond because the way twisted minds like yours work; if I don’t respond you will scream “Aha! there’s something he’s hiding!” & go into attack mode. So buh-bye!👋🏻 https://t.co/5NeR9ofl2D — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 19, 2017

He also realizes that no matter what he tweets these people are going to find a way to pretend he’s a misogynist or bully. His interactions with the horde are honestly hard to follow but reading through them, we can’t help but laugh.

These people get SO mad at him. EL OH EL.

So talking about how she’s trying to undermine a charity t-shirt campaign about anti-bullying by harassing the actor who started the campaign is me bullying her? 🙄 https://t.co/LkE29Jwtsu — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 20, 2017

She deleted it.

But he grabbed a screenshot:

It’s hit and run and pretend it never happened but it did. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/RP8eBfoIfp — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 20, 2017

And wow, it went seriously downhill from there.

I see the troll locked her account but I still have what she said about today: pic.twitter.com/22EDBvJ11t — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 19, 2017

Don’t start none won’t be none.

@WilliamShatner don't you have your own fandom to troll? — Shelly (@toomanylovs) November 20, 2017

Says the woman trolling Shatner.

🙄 Shelly, am I trolling YOUR fandom? Seems like the Shelly fandom is three large. What are you on about? https://t.co/2WQTKXsCL8 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 20, 2017

Don’t ask.

@WilliamShatner I seriously have to ask this. Do you get up everyday, brew up some coffee, grab the phone and say “Ok, time be a giant dick,today!?” — Chris Crowell (@chriscrowell87) November 20, 2017

Yet you follow me so what does that make you- a giant d*ck lover? 😘 https://t.co/50nQmNOnoF — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 20, 2017

And curtain.

Related:

TURKEY-TROLL: Instapundit TROUNCES George Takei’s tacky turkey Trump-trolling tweet

Twitchy coverage of William Shatner