Scary headline is scary, right? MANY in the middle class will pay higher taxes in the new Senate plan?!? DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER?! But we thought the GOP was all about cutting taxes.

Politico headline: "Senate bill would increase middle class taxes" Politico fine print: ". . . when it expires in 2025." Fuck right off. pic.twitter.com/U1ilfMDEtX — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 16, 2017

Cute, right? Use a scary, fearmongering headline for a cheap click and then mention in the fine print that the evil tax increase is eight years down the road …

C’mon Politico.

Let's all pretend now that Congress isn't going to adjust taxes at all between now and 2025, herp derp. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 16, 2017

We SECOND that herp derp.

Vox did it too (of course it did), and Vox's version doesn't even mention that the study was about effect in 2025—after the tax cuts expire. pic.twitter.com/m5K3qqlkdI — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 16, 2017

Of course, it did.

Leftist rags know their readers only read the headline before running off screaming on social media about EVIL REPUBLICANS.

At least Politico mentioned the timeframe on the tax increase … eh, you know what, that’s still shady.

Unless Congress votes to make those cuts permanent, which would be fun to watch happen. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 16, 2017

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that one.

Typical for our media. — J. Elizabeth (@LuvDanceDream) November 16, 2017

And that’s the truth.

Related:

‘Have some dignity.’ Mary Katharine Ham’s SLAM on Clinton lackey Philippe Reines SURE to leave a mark