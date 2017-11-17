Scary headline is scary, right? MANY in the middle class will pay higher taxes in the new Senate plan?!? DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER?! But we thought the GOP was all about cutting taxes.

Cute, right? Use a scary, fearmongering headline for a cheap click and then mention in the fine print that the evil tax increase is eight years down the road …

C’mon Politico.

We SECOND that herp derp.

Of course, it did.

Leftist rags know their readers only read the headline before running off screaming on social media about EVIL REPUBLICANS.

At least Politico mentioned the timeframe on the tax increase … eh, you know what, that’s still shady.

Wouldn’t hold your breath on that one.

And that’s the truth.

