Yesterday Twitter announced in all its infinite wisdom some new rules around verification of accounts. In the past, Twitter supposedly only verified accounts to ensure the person using the account was really them to prevent folks from impersonating famous people.

Over time it became a status symbol, and instead of dealing with that at a very basic level, Twitter doubled down and removed the much coveted blue checks from several people based on their content and ideas … like Laura Loomer.

I don’t care who you are: This woman earnestly comparing losing her blue checkmark to the Holocaust is objectively the funniest thing on this website tonight. pic.twitter.com/RH7NWkqTbr — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2017

Yes, Laura, Twitter is literally Hilter and your losing your checkmark is JUST like the Holocaust.

FFS woman.

And so it begins. Twitter is quick to call me and others Nazis, but they are literally trying to eradicate my presence. Just like Hitler. https://t.co/qaVWOMKyc0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 16, 2017

We thought for sure she’d delete this by now, but nope.

Are you equating getting your twitter verification taken away to being a victim of the literal holocaust? — j (@highkeysalty) November 16, 2017

Would appear so.

Nope. You still have an account. You can still write and post and – let’s be clear – THEY ARE NOT THE GOVERNMENT AND THEY DO NOT HAVE THE POWER TO IMPRISON OR EXTERMINATE YOU OR DECLARE WAR SO THE ANALOGY DOES NOT REALLY HOLD — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) November 16, 2017

Snowflake, you dishonor the sacrifice & suffering of your Jewish predecessors by equating your narcissistic wound to the evil they experienced. Shame on you. — Twisted Mic ❄️⚛️ (@twistedmic24) November 16, 2017

Wow, she seems really upset about losing her blue check:

How come Linda Sarsour, who LITERALLY CALLED FOR JIHAD AGAINST @realDonaldTrump still has her blue check mark? Is promoting Sharia Law and Islamic terrorism on Twitter not a violation of Jack's new rules? Again, this is 100% politically motivated. @TwitterSupport @jack pic.twitter.com/SCjiDp23oB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 16, 2017

And fine, Linda is awful but c’mon, it’s a BLUE CHECK.

Not to mention that Twitter is a private entity and they are in no way obligated to give anyone a blue check or even allow them to tweet. So if it’s politically motivated, eh. It’s their site and their company, and if you don’t like their politics you don’t have to be on their site.

At least Twitter didn’t slash her tires, right?

