We’re not sure what’s funnier, watching Trump troll the media OR watching the media fall all over itself to discredit and complain about him. For example, this tweet from NBC’s Peter Alexander:

Fact check: It doesn’t really matter.

Someone else took notice of the so-called lie though:

Coming from Susan Rice, this is rich.

Maybe she should sit this one out, right?

And it was such a casual, incessant lie.

How many shows did she lie on again?

Perhaps Trump saw a YouTube video that claimed AF1 had been blocked when Obama was president.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Oops.

Well, there ya’ go, Susan could start making her OWN YouTube videos since she’s such a fan and stuff.

Heh.

