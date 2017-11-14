We’re not sure what’s funnier, watching Trump troll the media OR watching the media fall all over itself to discredit and complain about him. For example, this tweet from NBC’s Peter Alexander:

Before leaving Manila, Trump claimed he had built a relationship with the Philippines that’s “better than ever before.”

Claimed under Obama, AF1 got close, but was blocked from landing here.

(Fact check: That didn’t happen.) — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 14, 2017

Fact check: It doesn’t really matter.

Someone else took notice of the so-called lie though:

Coming from Susan Rice, this is rich.

Maybe she should sit this one out, right?

She blamed Benghazi jihadist attacks on an obscure internet video https://t.co/ZvwSny7FPz — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) November 14, 2017

And it was such a casual, incessant lie.

"Honor & distinction." "YouTube video." Go sit down now, Suze. — Benbenfofenbananabanabobenfeefiforfenben BEN (@Bennettruth) November 14, 2017

How many shows did she lie on again?

Take heart. You can blame it all on a YouTube video probably. — Ty_in_TX (@Ty_in_TX) November 14, 2017

Perhaps Trump saw a YouTube video that claimed AF1 had been blocked when Obama was president.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Kinda reminds me of pic.twitter.com/TUgBmql1Z7 — Deirdre (@Deir_in_DC) November 14, 2017

Oops.

Make a YouTube video about it… — Antonio (@Antonio9847) November 14, 2017

Well, there ya’ go, Susan could start making her OWN YouTube videos since she’s such a fan and stuff.

Heh.

