Disgraced former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile sat down to talk her new book, “Hacks,” at the University of Chicago last night:

Excited to talk #Hacks and where Dem’s go from 2016 with @donnabrazile tonight. You can watch live at 5:30 CST https://t.co/TtH6dqyGSU cc: @uchipolitics — Fred P. Hochberg (@fredhochberg) November 13, 2017

And she used the talk to mock her former employer, CNN:

.@donnabrazile complaining that CNN panels she used to do were short on substance, long on insults. @UChiPolitics — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 13, 2017

She also joked about the now infamous scandal where she was caught giving CNN’s debate questions to Hillary Clinton before her face-off with Bernie Sanders:

“I provided these questions in advance,” @donnabrazile announces to knowing laughter at @UChiPolitics — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 14, 2017

Her fraudulent behavior is one of the reasons why Hillary lost, but she’s joking about it?

She also zinged team Hillary for disrespecting the DNC:

Brazile also admitted why she wrote the book:

“I needed the money,” @donnabrazile says, and waves her book at the audience. @UChiPolitics — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 14, 2017

You can watch her entire talk here:

Many thanks to @donnabrazile for tonight’s conversation with @fredhochberg on what happened in 2016, the future of the Dem party & more. Watch here: https://t.co/8N4RH1ayoE — UChicago Politics (@UChiPolitics) November 14, 2017

