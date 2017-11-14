Disgraced former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile sat down to talk her new book, “Hacks,” at the University of Chicago last night:
Excited to talk #Hacks and where Dem’s go from 2016 with @donnabrazile tonight. You can watch live at 5:30 CST https://t.co/TtH6dqyGSU cc: @uchipolitics
— Fred P. Hochberg (@fredhochberg) November 13, 2017
And she used the talk to mock her former employer, CNN:
.@donnabrazile complaining that CNN panels she used to do were short on substance, long on insults. @UChiPolitics
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 13, 2017
She also joked about the now infamous scandal where she was caught giving CNN’s debate questions to Hillary Clinton before her face-off with Bernie Sanders:
“I provided these questions in advance,” @donnabrazile announces to knowing laughter at @UChiPolitics
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 14, 2017
Her fraudulent behavior is one of the reasons why Hillary lost, but she’s joking about it?
She also zinged team Hillary for disrespecting the DNC:
Tonight at @uchipolitics, @donnabrazile says @DNC not included on Clinton campaign strategy calls. Called it a "sign of disrespect" cc: @gdebenedetti @PhilipRucker @dlippman
— Fred P. Hochberg (@fredhochberg) November 14, 2017
Brazile also admitted why she wrote the book:
“I needed the money,” @donnabrazile says, and waves her book at the audience. @UChiPolitics
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 14, 2017
Tonight at @uchipolitics, @donnabrazile says @DNC not included on Clinton campaign strategy calls. Called it a "sign of disrespect" cc: @gdebenedetti @PhilipRucker @dlippman
— Fred P. Hochberg (@fredhochberg) November 14, 2017
You can watch her entire talk here:
Many thanks to @donnabrazile for tonight’s conversation with @fredhochberg on what happened in 2016, the future of the Dem party & more. Watch here: https://t.co/8N4RH1ayoE
— UChicago Politics (@UChiPolitics) November 14, 2017
***
Related:
'KNOB!' Kennedy OWNS Hillary-loving troll for complaining about her Donna Brazile coverage https://t.co/CBNHTNEiUj
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 13, 2017
AWKWARD: Donna Brazile tried covering her arse on Tucker Carlson, guess how well THAT went (video) https://t.co/6MS5A10mN2
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 9, 2017
'The whole story stank': Donna Brazile contradicts her own book on Hillary's illness https://t.co/8HmPacH0ym
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 9, 2017