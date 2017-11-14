Disgraced former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile sat down to talk her new book, “Hacks,” at the University of Chicago last night:

And she used the talk to mock her former employer, CNN:

She also joked about the now infamous scandal where she was caught giving CNN’s debate questions to Hillary Clinton before her face-off with Bernie Sanders:

Her fraudulent behavior is one of the reasons why Hillary lost, but she’s joking about it?

She also zinged team Hillary for disrespecting the DNC:

Brazile also admitted why she wrote the book:

You can watch her entire talk here:

