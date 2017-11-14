Since leaving her show, Chelsea Handler has proven to be a less-than-stellar political activist. She consistently puts her foot in her mouth (which is job security for Twitchy – thanks, Chelsea!), and seems confused by the most basic of policies.

Perhaps she is figuring out she’s just not very good at this.

Whoohoo, she admits she feels like an idiot! Chelsea, admitting you have a problem is the first step …

And seriously, it’s like she spent the last decade sleeping if she thinks the news is just NOW getting horrible.

We didn’t ‘allow’ anyone into the White House, Chelsea.

Derp.

Or the Obama’s, right?

Fair question.

He’s not wrong.

If Chelsea wants to ‘blame’ someone for President Trump she should probably look first at the DNC, then Hillary and then the media.

Just sayin’.

