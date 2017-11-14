Since leaving her show, Chelsea Handler has proven to be a less-than-stellar political activist. She consistently puts her foot in her mouth (which is job security for Twitchy – thanks, Chelsea!), and seems confused by the most basic of policies.

Perhaps she is figuring out she’s just not very good at this.

There are times when I feel like an idiot for paying so much attention to the news. It’s beyond fucking stupid the shit we discover on daily basis. How on earth did we allow this family into the White House? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 14, 2017

Whoohoo, she admits she feels like an idiot! Chelsea, admitting you have a problem is the first step …

And seriously, it’s like she spent the last decade sleeping if she thinks the news is just NOW getting horrible.

Same way Obama got in….. They were Elected — Steve Dibble (@SBDibble) November 14, 2017

We didn’t ‘allow’ anyone into the White House, Chelsea.

Derp.

The Clinton's? I agree. We almost made the same mistake again. — 5..6..7..8.. (@OnPointe28) November 14, 2017

I can't tell if you're talking about the Clintons, a family you tried to get back into the white house. — Jake R. (@jaker1419) November 14, 2017

Or the Obama’s, right?

How on earth do you still have a Twitter account? — House Targaryen (@Breakthecycle2) November 14, 2017

Fair question.

Because MSM gave people the impression that politics was entertainment and covered Trump like he was starring in the hottest new sitcom He mocked disabled reporter He bragged about assaulting women No big deal He got them ratings He was their star — martin stein (@fuertecorazon) November 14, 2017

He’s not wrong.

If Chelsea wants to ‘blame’ someone for President Trump she should probably look first at the DNC, then Hillary and then the media.

Just sayin’.

