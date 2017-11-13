Last week, Donna Brazile really was THE story to cover. Heck, we were covering her the week before when she admitted to Politico she knew the Clinton Campaign and the DNC were cheating Bernie out of the nomination.
Kennedy covered this exceptionally well on her show:
.@KennedyNation: "Hillary Clinton stinks! This according to Donna Brazile, whose peppery memoir is still making waves in the Dem Party." pic.twitter.com/K6zyMsYQyQ
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) November 7, 2017
So well in fact that she managed to trigger an eight-follower nobody with no photo … we’re thinking we may have found Hillary’s sock.
Back to Clinton? What about Trump’s Asia trip? Mass shooting in Texas? Terrorist attack in NYC? Great job fox ☹️
— Sir Kicks A Lot (@sirkicksalot176) November 7, 2017
We covered all of it you knob! https://t.co/vwL5QG5JbG
— Kennedy (@KennedyNation) November 7, 2017
Maybe Hillary … err … this troll should watch a little more Fox News?
Attention span of a squirrel 😉
— Ashley Dionne (@TaxationIsLame) November 7, 2017
— Rschrim (@Rschrim) November 7, 2017
— Dan Baghdoian 🦃 (@DanBaghdoian) November 7, 2017
They wouldn’t know bc they probably don’t watch Fox.
— Art Flores (@ConservativeLat) November 7, 2017
Say what you think @KennedyNation – don’t sugar coat it.
— Richard Shoaf 🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@RichardShoaf) November 7, 2017
Put down the Xbox controller and turn to truth @FoxNews .
— KnowYourRoleBlvd. (@baronofbarons) November 7, 2017
