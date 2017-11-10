You know those days on Twitter where you REALLY REALLY REALLY hope what you’re reading wasn’t written to be taken seriously? Yeah, that’s been the majority of Twitter since the news broke about accusations against Judge Roy Moore.

And of course the media and Alamba politicians are TOTALLY feeding the frenzy:

Top Alabama GOP official: I'd vote for Roy Moore even if allegations are true https://t.co/ISkd3SF4BO pic.twitter.com/RHV28AxGXf — The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2017

From The Hill:

Bibb County Republican Chairman Jerry Pow told the Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale that he would vote for Moore, the GOP candidate in the Alabama Senate race, regardless of the allegations rather than vote for Democratic candidate Doug Jones, an exchange that Dale posted on Twitter. “I would vote for Judge Moore because I wouldn’t want to vote for Doug,” Pow said. “I’m not saying I support what he did.”

Ugh, dude. Stop it.

*sigh*

At least he ain't one of them damn homos, y'allhttps://t.co/wGS5LQU8ro — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2017

Yeeehaw!

That's actually true. A 30yo male plus 14yo female is far more natural than two dudes. And it's Biblically supported to boot.#justsayin #JosephandMary — MAGA Chicken 🇺🇸 ن (@stumpin2020) November 10, 2017

You know that face you make when you read something so stupid you wonder how the person who wrote it is able to hold their own head up on a daily basis? Or the face you make when your grandpa passes gas and it’s REALLY bad?

Yup, just made that face.

Not a parody account, as far as I can tellhttps://t.co/sCXBmPLumm — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 10, 2017

Please, please let it be a parody.

Related:

NAILED IT: Guy Benson’s tweetstorm on Roy Moore sums the situation up, PERFECTLY

‘TRUTH’! NRO’s Katherine Timpf has a ‘quick reminder’ about sexual predators