If the Left milked the shooting in Sutherland Springs, TX anymore they’d be dairy farmers. Yes, we were all absolutely horrified about what happened to innocent people attending church in the small town on Sunday, but enough with the melodramatic tweets pushing gun control.

Like this one:

No one should have to worry about loved ones in a house of worship, a nightclub, a school or at a concert. #SutherlandSprings you’re in my❤️ — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 5, 2017

Oh, Chelsea … really?

How about in a consulate in Benghazi? https://t.co/dtHbxa7HE7 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 6, 2017

Bam.

Are the four men left to die in Benghazi in Chelsea’s heart? Pretty sure her mom has conveniently tried to forget about them.

B💥💥M! — Mr Puma ن (@MrPuma2072) November 6, 2017

How about a baseball field? — Michael (@RetFFMike) November 6, 2017

Gosh, she didn’t mention that one either.

Or how about an intern in the Oval Office? — Joe Palladino (@palladinojoe128) November 6, 2017

Brutal.

But also true.

I always love to be lectured about gun control by those who are protected by armed guards. — Kristine Ann (@krepd) November 7, 2017

Word up.

CC: My mom said That was all about an internet video silly and we all know that Mom would never lie! — Rjw (@RjwMcso19) November 6, 2017

Heh.

Or while driving down a bike path like when that Muslim immigrant here on a Diversity Visa ran down a bunch of people last week in a truck. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 6, 2017

Silly, Democrats only seem to care about deaths when they can be exploited for their agenda.

