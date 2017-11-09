We’re still looking for someone to decipher the level of stupid that comes out of Andy Richter’s mouth about most any subject; we have yet to meet anyone quite as fluent in DERP as he is.

Especially when it comes to guns …

“WHAT ABOUT CHICAGO?” regurgitates every gun loving NRA puppet, even though this “point” is easily debunked. So ONE MORE TIME: — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Oh, sweet baby corn.

Yes, CHI has strict gun laws, but most CHI crime guns come from out of state. https://t.co/z0CUdfHsdZ — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Which proves those strict gun laws DON’T WORK, but keep going.

Indiana has VERY lax gun laws, & supplies most CHI crime guns. Guns bought in IN (or WI or MO) are sold illegally in CHI, avoiding CHI laws — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Keyword ILLEGALLY, genius.

And the gun lobby has made it near impossible to track illegal gun sales, too. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Ummm … no.

Gun stores do an FBI check on the purchaser, all record of which is destroyed after 24hrs. Only other record is hard copy held by store. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Only if the government enters the information in the first place though does it really matter, right Andy? See Devin Kelley.

Reason we can’t have nat’l database of guns (like we have w cars) is b/c FREEDOM FROM TYRANNY & other paranoid bs that keep gun makers rich — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Background checks are already the law, chief.

And it’s hardly paranoid NOT to want your government making decisions about your rights that you’re unaware of … Hollywood.

So law enforcement is purposefully hamstrung when investigating illegal gun sales like the ones that flood CHI streets w Indiana guns — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

You know, this wouldn’t be so damn annoying if these elites actually knew what they were talking about.

They don’t.

Now for a visual aid: pic.twitter.com/tke1vSJ011 — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Uh oh, not a graph!

Check out the lowest gun death state, MA. Notice it’s neighbors all have strict gun laws. Now see IL? IN, MO, WI, all easy to get guns. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Right? You can just go down to your local Wawa and pick up a gun. Sure.

Easy.

So fuck this “what about Chicago” bullshit. Might be able to take it if the ppl spouting it had a drop of concern for the ppl of CHI… — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Andy Andy Andy, we’re embarrassed for you.

While laughing at you.

…rather than puking up gun cult disinformation that protects their fucking hobby. USA will always have guns, but more control is needed — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Cult disinformation would be the gun control lunatics, but thanks for playing.

Americans are being slaughtered in churches, concerts, stores and schools. Fuck your hobby. Grow up and think of someone else. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 6, 2017

Hobby?

Adorbs.

It's not debunked. Lots of killings in Chicago because police are kept out of neighborhoods by the mayor Rahm Emanuel. No other reason. — Old Turkey Jerky (@Corduroyalist) November 7, 2017

Shhh … he’s rolling.