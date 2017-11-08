Mary Katharine Ham is one of those amazing people who can totally destroy you by being nice to you. It’s easy to be a jerk but being SO amazingly kind that your opponent scurries off to a corner to suck his thumb takes talent.

For example, her interaction with Matthew Dowd:

You are wise and I am always surprised and delighted by your observations. I hope 1 day to read the Bible or observe politics. https://t.co/eA8gBEelo2 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2017

Uh-oh, what did he say? Many of us can’t read it because whatever it was, he deleted it.

LUCKILY Ham grabbed a screenshot; whooohoo the Internet is FOREVER.

Seriously? He said this about a young widow with two young children?

No wonder he blocked her.

But that didn’t stop Ham from annihilating him.

Can anyone fact-check this? I mean, I have faced surely no hardships nor had faith tested, & emerged joyful. https://t.co/AckMzAGLoU — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2017

Fact-check = true.

Blocked, natch. Now, I won’t be privy to @matthewjdowd’s Scripture From First Man Who Has Thought About Scripture Ever + ‘04 Politics. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2017

No big loss. We’re pretty sure he has most of Twitter blocked at this point anyway.

I literally met him, btw, when I was 4 mos removed from losing my husband & had just had a baby 2 mos earlier & moderated an ABC debate. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2017

WOW.

Way to stick your foot in your mouth, Dowd.

He knows me and all of this. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 8, 2017

That’s what makes his bizarre, smug tweet even uglier.

He knows her.

Let's all be super generous and assume that Dowd, in spitting this bitter garbage at Mary Katharine, doesn't know how unbelievably repulsive he's being. Pray it's ignorance & not that he's a soulless shadow of a man. And pray for him, too. https://t.co/w24yLbQT8D — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 8, 2017

And after this, he will likely NEVER forget her.

Mass: "Brothers and sisters:

Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another;

for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law. You shall love your neighbor as yourself.

Love does no evil to the neighbor;

hence, love is the fulfillment of the law" — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 8, 2017

From this morning … ain’t he adorbs?

Editor’s note: He didn’t delete the tweet, he blocked her, which is even worse honestly.