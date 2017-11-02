You’d think by now that SJWs would know better than to tangle with Captain James T. Kirk … we know, he’s really William Shatner but man, it’s so much fun to think of him as his most famous role.
This time around it all started with Shatner sharing a tweet from the Royal British Legion about #LDNPoppyDay:
Good Morning #London! 🌤 Today is #LDNPoppyDay & we're in the city collecting for our Armed Forces community. Come and say hi! pic.twitter.com/FX27BSj4Xp
— Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 2, 2017
One wouldn’t think a tweet such as this would trigger a bunch of nonsense from SJWs, but then again, they are SJWs.
Bill do you have a weight problem?
— Misty (@MysteriousThree) November 2, 2017
Really?
Only when you try to hang on me porky. https://t.co/mVs88YuOk0
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 2, 2017
Eeep!
What word would you use to best describe us Brits? I'm always interested in how Americans interpret our culture
— Neil Grimshaw (@NeilGrimshaw1) November 2, 2017
I wouldn’t know. Not American. 🙄 https://t.co/VWUJ4V2aDS
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 2, 2017
Fair enough, right? For whatever reason this led to more drama on his feed:
Come on Bill,I’m Canadian too stop being a jerk.Youmade your money in this country,you still live here . Your green card should be revoked
— Elizabeth Vincent (@EEEHSE) November 2, 2017
For what? Saying he’s not an American?
He’s not.
That’s not your decision to make sweetheart but I do appreciate that hate spewing. https://t.co/O1g7k5LVAO
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 2, 2017
Oh, and we so appreciate William’s appreciation for her hate spewing.
— Mark P Bare (@mr_geologist) November 2, 2017
Truth.
