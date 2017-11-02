You’d think by now that SJWs would know better than to tangle with Captain James T. Kirk … we know, he’s really William Shatner but man, it’s so much fun to think of him as his most famous role.

This time around it all started with Shatner sharing a tweet from the Royal British Legion about #LDNPoppyDay:

Good Morning #London! 🌤 Today is #LDNPoppyDay & we're in the city collecting for our Armed Forces community. Come and say hi! pic.twitter.com/FX27BSj4Xp — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 2, 2017

One wouldn’t think a tweet such as this would trigger a bunch of nonsense from SJWs, but then again, they are SJWs.

Bill do you have a weight problem? — Misty (@MysteriousThree) November 2, 2017

Really?

Only when you try to hang on me porky. https://t.co/mVs88YuOk0 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 2, 2017

Eeep!

What word would you use to best describe us Brits? I'm always interested in how Americans interpret our culture — Neil Grimshaw (@NeilGrimshaw1) November 2, 2017

Fair enough, right? For whatever reason this led to more drama on his feed:

Come on Bill,I’m Canadian too stop being a jerk.Youmade your money in this country,you still live here . Your green card should be revoked — Elizabeth Vincent (@EEEHSE) November 2, 2017

For what? Saying he’s not an American?

He’s not.

That’s not your decision to make sweetheart but I do appreciate that hate spewing. https://t.co/O1g7k5LVAO — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 2, 2017

Oh, and we so appreciate William’s appreciation for her hate spewing.

Truth.

