You’d think by now that SJWs would know better than to tangle with Captain James T. Kirk … we know, he’s really William Shatner but man, it’s so much fun to think of him as his most famous role.

This time around it all started with Shatner sharing a tweet from the Royal British Legion about #LDNPoppyDay:

One wouldn’t think a tweet such as this would trigger a bunch of nonsense from SJWs, but then again, they are SJWs.

Really?

Trending

Eeep!

Fair enough, right? For whatever reason this led to more drama on his feed:

For what? Saying he’s not an American?

He’s not.

Oh, and we so appreciate William’s appreciation for her hate spewing.

Truth.

