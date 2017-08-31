Seems the Left thinks using future kids will somehow make their horse-crap narrative more meaningful. Earlier today we reported on how Ben Rhodes was using kids to blame the GOP for not passing legislation that would stop hurricanes (no seriously), and now there’s this from Seth Abramson:

In 2037 your children or children's children or children's children's children will ask which side you took when Trump tried to end America. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 27, 2017

Umm WAT?

If you think Trump or ANY president can actually end America, you MIGHT have been dropped on your head … or a Lefty.

In 2037 your children's children will wonder why Grandpa is so bitter that he mutters to himself & screams at clouds. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) August 31, 2017

Haaaaaaaaaa.

Drama queen — Jae 🇺🇸 (@PNWJae) August 31, 2017

Ya’ think?

I'll have actually taught my children to think for themselves. — Phred P Phunkatronic (@_SpacePirate__) August 31, 2017

GET OUTTA HERE! How dare you?!

Since history is written by its victors, we'll be sure all you Commies get an asterisk somewhere. 😉 https://t.co/1F6ViJyHRn — CNN's Meth Dealer (@GameOnJD) August 31, 2017

You should see the ridiculousness on this thread (drama queens the lot of ’em):

1/ I think your statement isn't just about the vote. It's about the #resistance. I will be proud to share my part in it. — LoveTrumpsHate (@lvtrumpsh8) August 27, 2017

Painful.

And I will say the side that stands with the people. The side that resists! #WeThePeople — Marisabel (@Chavela8297) August 27, 2017

We’re still not sure they know exactly what they’re resisting.

Then again, we’re not sure if they know much at all.

I will be sure they all know the truth! They will know REAL history, not the one schools will try to teach ! Honesty is best policy ! — Angi Hawkins (@AngiHawkins) August 27, 2017

Yay! More revisionist history!

or they will be sending than you notes to @IvankaTrump . Its a pretty simple choice — Indivisible EB (@FallonFalsmr95) August 27, 2017

K.

IF there IS an America. — TinaC (@TheTinaC) August 27, 2017

We can’t even.

