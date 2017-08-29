Every once in awhile you come across a person who you likely disagree with on many things, but you get a glimmer of who they are as a person, and it’s a good thing.

That’s the case with Al Letson, a man you likely recognize but don’t understand why … you see, he’s the man who stepped in when a gang of five AntiFa were beating up a lone Trump supporter. He put himself between fists, pipes and clubs to protect someone he likely disagreed with politically.

He gives us hope.

Sadly some on the Left have been hard on Letson for stepping in, and this is what he had to say about that.

1/I wasn’t there to save anyone. I was there to cover the protest which was largely peaceful. @Plantsmantx @joftius https://t.co/pQZIVLyVld — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

2/I’m no saint, savior, or some great peacemaker, I’m just a man. I wasn’t taking sides btw the protestors. I am a journalist. — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

3/The last thing I wanted was to be apart of the story. I don’t want the focus on me. — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

Refreshing, eh?

4/But of all the things I am, I am a human first. I didn’t know who the man was, I didn’t care, he was in trouble and I reacted. — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

Respect, sir.

5/I’m not making political statements about who did what and why. I just acted when I saw someone in need. That’s it. — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

He was a human being before he was a Leftist, or a Right-winger … we love that.

6/If you have a problem with it, that’s your issue not mine. — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

Truth.

7/If saving someone who’s a white supremacist makes me less a black man for you @Plantsmantx again, that’s your problem not mine. — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

More truth.

8/I know who I am & what I stand for. I’m not perfect. I’m just a man trying to navigate the world as I find it… — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

Like the rest of us?

9/And leave it a little a better than I found it. — Al Letson (@Al_Letson) August 29, 2017

Amen.

Thank you for this, Al. Truly.

