Mark Ruffalo wants you all to GET REAL and call it like it is … although we’re not entirely sure what he’s talking about because we’ve had hurricanes and flooding for a long, long time.

Oh yeah, that climate change thing.

That’s it.

And he says it’s time to ‘get real,’ THAT’S hilarious.

GASP! You want Mark to make sacrifices? Silly, people like Mark and Leo don’t make those sacrifices, they expect us little people to do that instead.

But the polar bears are dying out! The ice caps are melting! There’s a hurricane!

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER – MASS HYSTERIA.

These people.

Oops.

Hulk is a hack.

We knew it.

It is a church, you know.

Yup, that was them.

But Hulk never let crisis go to waste.

