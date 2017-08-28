Mark Ruffalo wants you all to GET REAL and call it like it is … although we’re not entirely sure what he’s talking about because we’ve had hurricanes and flooding for a long, long time.

It's time to get real and call it like it is! This storm the likes of which we have not precedent is because we are living in ClimateChange. https://t.co/AA9IorPLFq — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 27, 2017

Oh yeah, that climate change thing.

That’s it.

And he says it’s time to ‘get real,’ THAT’S hilarious.

Really? When was last time a major hurricane hit USA? Stop using fear and ignorance for redistributionist ends. Forego your own lifestyle. https://t.co/4EgeBWQhTt — Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) August 28, 2017

GASP! You want Mark to make sacrifices? Silly, people like Mark and Leo don’t make those sacrifices, they expect us little people to do that instead.

It's called a hurricane. Al Gore predicted they would massively increase. This is the first major one in 12 years. — Not Sure (@mr233) August 28, 2017

But the polar bears are dying out! The ice caps are melting! There’s a hurricane!

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER – MASS HYSTERIA.

These people.

Terrible situation but Not unprecedented. https://t.co/b1UXThc7rz — WeGovernUSA (@WeGovernUSA) August 27, 2017

Oops.

Oh god. What about the past 9 years with no major hurricanes? Climate change too? You hack. — H-town Conservative (@HTX_Con) August 28, 2017

Hulk is a hack.

We knew it.

Weren't we supposed to have like nonstop horrendous hurricanes bc of #ClimateChange? And haven't we had like a 7-year lull? — Mike (@NeverUMike) August 28, 2017

No, it isn't. Stop sermonizing for your druid climate religion during every weather event, it makes you look like a moron. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) August 27, 2017

It is a church, you know.

Didn’t all you nuts tell me after Katrina these storms would be the norm and it took 12 years between landfalls? — Jeremy Cays (@jwcays) August 28, 2017

Yup, that was them.

You could at least wait until the rain stops falling before lecturing Texans, who don't care anyway, on the climate — William (@LastWordWilliam) August 28, 2017

But Hulk never let crisis go to waste.

Related:

SHAMELESS: Joy Reid tweets BLATANT, dangerous lies about Trump admin and Harvey (won’t delete!)