It’s settled, Confederate statues have finally driven the ACLU over the edge. They went on a bizarre rant claiming the South won the Civil War.

No seriously.

Take a look for yourself.

This is where the South won the Civil War: They won the peace. They won the right to write our history. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

The South didn’t win anything about the Civil War folks. And nope, they didn’t write our history …

When did the South win? — Rosalyn (@Poetic_line) August 25, 2017

We thought these ACLU types were supposed to be educated and informed?

THAT could be it.

They continued:

The money made off the labor of enslaved people did not suddenly disappear. It made our nation wealthy. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

Umm …

There's no doubt about it: No industry in the South has replaced the slave trade. New York City's Mayor proposed secession to keep profiting — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

Let ’em keep going, they’re on a roll.

We never paid reparations to the people who built our nation. President Lincoln reserved $1M for previous slave owners though. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

But the South won!

Say what?

There is no question as to what the Civil War was fought over or what Confederate monuments honor. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

Aww, this is another one of those statue argument thingies.

Alrighty then.

The people these monuments honor may have been brave, fought tirelessly, and laid down their life, but they did it for a right to own humans — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

*sigh*

You’d have thought if this was a real concern these arguments would have come up under Obama, but magically here we are, watching the ACLU virtue signaling on steroids about monuments that have been up for decades.

And rewriting history.

We made that SAME face.

Everything ever said or done by anyone at the @ACLU pic.twitter.com/JHzCBSl48L — Patrick Bateman (@HokiesEsq) August 25, 2017

Maybe the ACLU should sit this one out, take a break from social media for a bit.

