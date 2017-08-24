The ACLU has found itself in a bit of a tight spot again, after taking heat Wednesday for posting a photo of an adorable baby holding an American flag.

It wasn’t long before the ACLU was thanking followers on Twitter for pointing out the white supremacist underpinnings of its tweet, stating that “this is the future that ACLU members want” — a patriotic, flag-waving, white baby, apparently.

Just a day later, the ACLU carried on with a presentation called, “When Heritage Equals Hate.” The organization had already teamed with Color of Change earlier in the week on a petition to demand that “symbols that celebrate the Confederacy and slavery be removed or replaced in public spaces in your state.”

Public spaces shouldn't celebrate the Confederacy or slavery. Sign on with @ColorOfChange to bring them down➡ https://t.co/mxiHzPQZae — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 22, 2017

Thursday night’s presentation was streamed on YouTube alongside a live chat window, and the ACLU also posted some tweets summing up the argument being made.

.@jeff_robinson56: Don't listen to the pundits—Confederate leaders were open about the fact the war was over slavery https://t.co/h7NNuVZvZ0 pic.twitter.com/8cCvn88Mdy — People Power (@peoplepower) August 25, 2017

Among those tweets was an answer to a question asked by President Trump in response to Charlottesville: “I wonder, is it George Washington next week? And is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?”

The answer would seem to be a soft “no” on Washington. The monument can stay, it seems.

One difference between the Washington Monument and Confederate monuments: Washington didn't risk his life to preserve the system of slavery. — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 25, 2017

Once again, the ACLU’s followers on social media were there as they were the day before to keep them in check and remind them that white supremacy is everywhere.

Problematic. Maybe Trump had a legitimate point?

* * *