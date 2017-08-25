There’s a picture of a boyfriend (walking with his girlfriend) who seems distracted by a hot chick walking the other way, and for whatever reason it has started making the rounds as a meme on Twitter.
How long before someone interviews the people in the distracted boyfriend meme?
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 25, 2017
Of course there is more to the story than just the boyfriend being distracted:
Oh man, this shit got dark. pic.twitter.com/KKiuutVegQ
— ((ClassicalLibMOT)) (@CygnusA81) August 25, 2017
Yeah, it gets a little dark.
STOP I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE MULTIPLE PICS FJDJDDJDJD GIRL WYD DROP HIS CRUSTY ASS pic.twitter.com/eGi1oQ4XYz
— ria (@BTSlNTRO) August 24, 2017
Is he proposing in this one?!
People all across Twitter were trying their hand at making similar memes:
— Ron Meyer (@BleuSkiddew) August 25, 2017
This also works… pic.twitter.com/aydJz3WFoN
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 25, 2017
— John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) August 25, 2017
— Federalist PitchBot (@FederalistPitch) August 25, 2017
Even Ben Shapiro had a couple of different takes on the meme (this one is our favorite):
As long as everyone is doing them pic.twitter.com/Xk2YEWGo1L
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2017
Poor Hillary. Hehe.
This one was pretty good too.
Oh fine here's another one pic.twitter.com/mSLdfiAGzb
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2017
Ha!
Oh, and we tried our hand at it as well:
WINNING!
