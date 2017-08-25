There’s a picture of a boyfriend (walking with his girlfriend) who seems distracted by a hot chick walking the other way, and for whatever reason it has started making the rounds as a meme on Twitter.

How long before someone interviews the people in the distracted boyfriend meme? — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 25, 2017

Of course there is more to the story than just the boyfriend being distracted:

Yeah, it gets a little dark.

STOP I DIDN'T KNOW THERE WERE MULTIPLE PICS FJDJDDJDJD GIRL WYD DROP HIS CRUSTY ASS pic.twitter.com/eGi1oQ4XYz — ria (@BTSlNTRO) August 24, 2017

Is he proposing in this one?!

People all across Twitter were trying their hand at making similar memes:

Even Ben Shapiro had a couple of different takes on the meme (this one is our favorite):

As long as everyone is doing them pic.twitter.com/Xk2YEWGo1L — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2017

Poor Hillary. Hehe.

This one was pretty good too.

Oh fine here's another one pic.twitter.com/mSLdfiAGzb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2017

Ha!

Oh, and we tried our hand at it as well:

WINNING!

