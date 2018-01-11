For eight years, Obama blamed Bush for his crap economy, and the Left supported these empty talking points because it kept them from having to accept the fact that their policies suck.

Job loss, 10 trillion in new debt, an economy sucking wind and health care in a shambles is what Obama left Americans.

And after only one year, Trump seems to be turning it all around:

66% of voters say the economy is "good" or "excellent" – the highest since 2001 – according to new Quinnipiac poll. America has turned a corner under the President’s strong leadership. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 11, 2018

All Sarah Sanders had to do was share FACTS … funny how that works.

And seriously, this is beyond annoying, they never wanted Obama to accept the blame for his own economy and now that it’s recovering they want to give him credit?

America has not turned a corner. They have continued up the path set by Obama under whom the S&P500 tripled and Uunemployment halved, while inflation, interest rate and gas prices bottomed out, and car sales set record levels. — Howard Torf (@HowardTorf) January 11, 2018

Yeah, we call SORTS of BS all over this.

Sarah just kept sharing FACTS, which is the best way to rip the Left … facts are like kryptonite.

Go to bed Sarah, no amount of spin can salvage this disgraceful presidency. — janey v. ❄ (@nycjaneyvee) January 11, 2018

And this, these people.

Low-income and working-class families are enjoying significant economic gains not experienced in nearly 20 years under policies implemented by the Trump administration https://t.co/VDaSNBIH4s — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 11, 2018

You know this is making them crazy.

This is just another lie, I know here in Florida that prices has gone up alone with electric, water, food, car insurance, House insurance, medical, Medicare, and Medicaid. So that 18.00 a pay check does not go very far! Just more BS lies from @PressSec — Todd Johnson (@tjohnson1967) January 11, 2018

They so badly want Americans to fail because they hate Trump JUST that much, which if you think about it is just awful.

Let’s be honest, no matter which Republican won this election and no matter how much good he or she did, these ingrates would still be bitching and moaning or trying to find a way to give Obama credit.

For tax cuts.

And cutting regulations.

Yeah RIGHT.

"more Americans who have been forced to work part-time are finding higher-paying, full-time employment" in the booming @realDonaldTrump economy — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 11, 2018

Forced to work part-time because Obamacare killed fulltime jobs across the country.

Yup.

Huge news! Truly amazing and inspiring to witness the tax cuts lifting millions of hardworking Americans up. https://t.co/lHvlcOQw9H — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 11, 2018

Oh, and this news from WalMart makes them really really really pissy.

Here's how we're sharing our tax savings with our associates: https://t.co/aYKBcwxntM pic.twitter.com/lWUvtFGn9F — Walmart Newsroom (@WalmartNewsroom) January 11, 2018

But we thought evil corporations were just going to keep the money they saved in tax cuts.

Huh, who knew?

Psst … we did.

