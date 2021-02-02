We would say the media should be ashamed of itself but it would have to know what shame feels like in the first place. And yes, we are using IT because it seems all too inhumane for a group of people literally PAID to tell the facts to push such an obviously biased and gross narrative all to hurt one man.

And in the process, they could have hurt thousands and thousands of innocent people.

While they’re busy pretending a group of morons who broke into the Capitol represents half of this country they are the ones who should really be held accountable for pushing nonsense like this.

Watch, if you can stand it.

FLASHBACK: Remember when the media couldn't stop praising Andrew Cuomo for his "leadership" and "providing hope" on COVID-19? pic.twitter.com/H3LrSn3wea — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Cuomo was overseeing the deaths of tens of thousands of people and lying about nursing homes. Yay media.

Naturally.

The media praised the wrong governors. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) February 2, 2021

The media needed to praise the wrong governors so they could attack the bad orange man.

That’s why he got an Emmy – it was all an act! — Bryan Beatty (@BryanB8) February 2, 2021

Clowns. Absolute clowns. But if you don't trust them, you're an "extremist."https://t.co/Rq1fZofvqQ — David Henry (I have zero interest in Parler) (@imau2fan) February 2, 2021

Sure, we’re the extremists.

