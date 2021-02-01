Gad Saad is a fascinating follow on Twitter. He is a professor, an evolutionary behavioral scientist, and an author who quite frankly picked a fight with Seth Rogen and won.

Granted, it’s not exactly hard to beat Seth in a battle of thoughts and words (although he would totally destroy anyone in a war of stupid grunts and predictable laughs), but this was especially entertaining.

Wonder if Seth will see it?

Kidding, we know he saw it:

Seth seems mad. LOL

Probably because he’s not smart enough to understand what he just watched.

Gad was happy to enlighten him:

Trending

Then they grow up.

Seth missed that part.

It’s easy to be a know-nothing blow-hard when you’re surrounded by other know-nothing blow-hards who are flush and feel superior to those who disagree with them. We especially like Gad’s reference to an out-of-order toaster.

Spot on.

‘You are among the MOST privileged people in the history of humanity.’

That could be said of any and everyone in Hollywood.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

‘If you are a socialist you have no business being the beneficiary of the most capitalist industry in the most capitalist country in the history of humanity.’

Damn, that’s good.

Amen.

***

Related:

LOL, this CAN’T be real! The Lincoln Project’s statement on John Weaver sexually harassing young men is SO bad all we can do is laugh

This is gonna be FUN! Lefties and media toss one another under the bus because Biden LIED about immediate COVID relief and we’re here for it

‘Stay in your house until 2025, I don’t give a F**K’: Polimath TORCHES unions and school boards keeping schools closed in straight-fire thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gad SaadHollywoodprivilegeSeth Rogensocialism