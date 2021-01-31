It’s almost as if they were manipulating the COVID data or something. Huh.

Hey, we’re not saying they DID so they could destroy the economy Trump built, accuse him of killing hundreds of thousands of people, and then force mail-in voting because they knew THAT was the only way they could beat him BUT this looks kinda sorta fishy to this editor.

Considering we’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, stuck inside together, and the vaccine really hasn’t gotten in enough arms yet to make this sort of impact and Democratic governors who have been throttling their states with far lower numbers reported are magically opening them now with far higher numbers …

But hey, what do we know?

Nationally, new COVID cases per day, 7-day average: Down 40%. From NYT: https://t.co/YH75Ogy7KM pic.twitter.com/qTpO74Wm5d — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 31, 2021

Looks sort of politically convenient doncha think?

If we were to believe it was political, and we’re not saying we do, but if we did that would mean a political party and the mainstream media were desperate enough to destroy the lives of millions of Americans just to beat Trump.

Ahem.

January 8.

Which would be just about two weeks before Biden took office … for that magical drop in that magical seven-day average.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Wow…didn’t something major politically happen right about then??? — Jim Stamper (@DesertCatfish7) January 31, 2021

You’d think a ‘super spreader event’ like that, plus that huge Trump protest which as we know is the only way COVID really spreads, would have caused an uptick but … nope.

Biden promised he'd tackle Covid. Those EOs are working! — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) January 31, 2021

WHOOHOO! Who knew the way to beat the virus was by signing a bunch of EOs?!

A miracle I tell ya! — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) January 31, 2021

HALLELUJAH!

Such a sharp decline. Like it turned on a dime — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) January 31, 2021

On. A. Dime.

