CNN’s Chris Cillizza is confused about all the hype around Andrew Cuomo’s response to COVID and the stark ‘troubling’ reality of how he really did.

Gosh, where did all the hype come from?

Pretty sure we know, and Ted Cruz was more than happy to enlighten Cillizza …

It came from your own network from HIS BROTHER, Chris.

Duh.

From one Cuomo to another …

