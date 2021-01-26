You guys remember Eric Swalwell, right? The guy whose fart on national television made him famous? The guy accused of banging a Chinese spy?

Well, Eric is super excited about impeaching Trump and can’t wait for the jury trial because the senators who are the alleged victims get to be judge and jury.

Watch.

.@RepSwalwell: "I think that in the history of jury trials ever, there's never been a case where the jurors, the senators, were witnesses, where the jurors, the senators, were victims, where their chamber is the scene of the crime." pic.twitter.com/dvOB7cLzQO — The Hill (@thehill) January 25, 2021

He so badly wants to be clever.

He so badly wants to be edgy.

And he just comes off as a gork.

Over and over again.

Yes, that’s true. But believe it or not, it’s actually not a good thing for the witnesses and victims to be the jury. https://t.co/luUCkatKNZ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 25, 2021

Right? So in a way, Eric just made a solid case against the entire mess … how can the jury be unbiased when they jury are the alleged victims?

This is all so weird.

Wouldn’t this be cause to disqualify them from sitting on the jury? 🤔 — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 26, 2021

Yup.

If you are a victim how exactly can you serve on a jury and expect to be unbiased? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 25, 2021

You can’t.

China's asset saying dumb things again — 🏳️‍🌈Dr. Miro🇧🇬Slav.MD. Soon🇺🇸 (@gaydraka) January 25, 2021

Fang Fang must be so proud.

I still can’t believe that this is Troy from Goonies. — Deinfringe (@moa_wearemoa) January 25, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I don't believe in white privilege, but if I did, eric swalwell would be the embodiment of it. — Bryan (@brostoevksy) January 25, 2021

Totally.

Say "hi" to Fang Fang. — Jim Mora (@Jimmora178) January 26, 2021

***

