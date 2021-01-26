You guys remember Eric Swalwell, right? The guy whose fart on national television made him famous? The guy accused of banging a Chinese spy?

Well, Eric is super excited about impeaching Trump and can’t wait for the jury trial because the senators who are the alleged victims get to be judge and jury.

Watch.

He so badly wants to be clever.

He so badly wants to be edgy.

And he just comes off as a gork.

Over and over again.

Right? So in a way, Eric just made a solid case against the entire mess … how can the jury be unbiased when they jury are the alleged victims?

This is all so weird.

Yup.

You can’t.

Fang Fang must be so proud.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Totally.

 

 

***

