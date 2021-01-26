S.E. Cupp warning others that a Democrat in the White House will only make right-wing media â€˜worse.â€™ How adorbs. If by worse she means weâ€™ll switch gears and cover Bidenâ€™s screw-ups because theyâ€™re too busy writing stories about his freaking dogs and favorite flavor of ice cream then weâ€™re GUILTY.

Seriously with this crap?

I don't know who needs to hear this, but now that there's a Democrat in the WH, Republicans and right-wing media are likely going to get WORSEâ€¦not better. â€” S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 25, 2021

Someone please remind her she works for CNN.

Thanks.

Hey yesterday the WH COS said with a straight face that team Biden is going to jab a million people a day with the vaccine and claimed there was no distribution plan even though weâ€™ve been vaccinating a million people a day. The anchor just sat there and nodded. Ur doin great SE! pic.twitter.com/uZS0Dy3vcS â€” Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 25, 2021

WHOOHOO! Letâ€™s hear it for the mainstream media who called Jen Psakiâ€™s pressers â€˜refreshing.â€™

But you know, the real problem is the evil right-wing media.

DA DA DAAAA!

We know how your team is doing. We get bagel stories. pic.twitter.com/1DcWoitU7y â€” Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 25, 2021

Hey now, not just bagel stories. We get stories about Biden going to mass, stories about his favorite ice cream flavor, stories about his dogs barking.

This is some hard-hitting stuff yaâ€™ know.

Translation: There will be one segment of the media that will hold Biden accountable for his lies and failures. â€” mallen2010 (@mallen2010) January 25, 2021

Right-wing media will tell the truth about Biden.

How rude of us.

I don't know who needed to hear that either. â€” Safe Spaces Media and the Toxic Something Podcast (@SafeSpacesMedia) January 25, 2021

Heh.

Us either.

***

