Brian Stelter fawning all over Jennifer Psaki claiming they will be sharing ‘accurate info’ (clearly implying the Trump administration did not) is one of the more pathetic things we’ve seen on Twitter since Biden took office last week. And considering the mess Twitter has been, that’s really saying something.

This is just painful.

Dude even put it on his chyron.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

How embarrassing. Especially the part where you admit you wrote the chyron. — John W (SFC USA Ret) (@txradioguy) January 25, 2021

Brian, Brian, Brian … this is just sad.

Aaaaand she’ll dodge, obfuscate, and lie to you. What’s “refreshing”? — Okay. (@corrcomm) January 25, 2021

Yep. It’s all butterflies and unicorns. No real news. No real questions. No challenging questions. Bunch of brainwashed people in suits. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Sherry🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@mamasherry21) January 25, 2021

Everything about the new press secretary was the same as the old press secretary. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) January 25, 2021

With her track record as part of the Iran Echo Chamber, I'm sure that's very reassuring to you — Improved Jack, now with hammer and fire (@JackMartensite) January 25, 2021

She lied on day one dude — commonsense (@commonsense258) January 25, 2021

Good thing CNN isn't biased, right? — Robert is the focus for 2021. FD&R (@I_am_Thatman) January 25, 2021

She already lied.

But how UNsurprising to see CNN do their job as the propagandist arm of the DNC. You’re number one 🖕🏼 — Mz. KimPossible (@real_miss_kim) January 25, 2021

How long before they realize without Trump to b*tch about 24/7 they’ll slowly run out of viewers and readers?

Over/under?

***

