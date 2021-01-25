Brian Stelter fawning all over Jennifer Psaki claiming they will be sharing ‘accurate info’ (clearly implying the Trump administration did not) is one of the more pathetic things we’ve seen on Twitter since Biden took office last week. And considering the mess Twitter has been, that’s really saying something.

This is just painful.

Dude even put it on his chyron.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

Brian, Brian, Brian … this is just sad.

Trending

How long before they realize without Trump to b*tch about 24/7 they’ll slowly run out of viewers and readers?

Over/under?

***

Related:

Thanks Trump! The Hill falls all over itself reporting 2/3 of Americans approve of Biden’s COVID response, there’s just 1 YUGE problem

LOL YES! Megyn Kelly and Bethany Mandel hilariously torch BOTH the media and Never Trump ‘Republicans’ in savage back-and-forth

‘All jokes ASIDE …’ Ted Cruz lands the final BLOW that ends the days-long fight Seth Rogen has been trying to pick with him and it’s perfectly brutal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterchyronCNNJen Psaki