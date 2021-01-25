Oh, good. Twitter is looking for people to become even more annoying on their platform.

And the name ‘Birdwatch’ reminds us of that awesome B-movie, ‘BIRDEMIC’. If you have not seen this movie we suggest you hop to it, and then our jokes will make far more sense. Ok, so that’s not necessarily true and our jokes could still be bad, but not as bad as this idea of asking users to basically stalk the tweets of others and offer corrections if they think those tweets include misleading information.

🐦 Today we’re introducing @Birdwatch, a community-driven approach to addressing misleading information. And we want your help. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/aYJILZ7iKB — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 25, 2021

Should we sign up to help?

Yeah, we’re sure they’d love to have us fact-check the lefty blue-check crowd.

Hey, they’re sort of stealing our schtick!

Twitter is piloting a new program allowing users to add notes to tweets they believe are misleading — including tweets from media outlets https://t.co/7u2fU9Gr2q — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 25, 2021

Birds aren’t real. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 25, 2021

We have it on good authority that birds are robots.

Try and keep up.

Let me guess how this is going to go. https://t.co/hmgCDfqtLQ — Okay. (@corrcomm) January 25, 2021

Bad. It will go very bad.

This… seems like a bad idea. — Elven Ice Queen ❄️ (@Strangeland_Elf) January 25, 2021

Wasted Effort.

All people want is an edit button. pic.twitter.com/IbJTMAV946 — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) January 25, 2021

RIGHT?!

Just. Give. Us. An. Edit. Button.

Man, we could really use a few hand emojis in that sentence.

So… you are endorsing brigading now? — Russ 김치 더줘 Emerson ♿ (@RussEmerson) January 25, 2021

Dogpiling.

Or, you know, responding in general.

We don’t trust you — (((NameThisProfile-CivilDiscourse)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) January 25, 2021

Fun fact I myself invented killer whales with the intention of creating a sea creature even more awesome than sharks — ✨Bisexual Aristocrat✨ (@kingdomcell97) January 25, 2021

Fact-check TRUE.

Heh.

Twitter, always finding ways to make their users unhappy.

***

