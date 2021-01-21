We’ve spent the last four years hearing about how Trump supporters are in a cult … so when we see stuff like this after only one day with Biden in the White House we just have to laugh.

And then roll our eyes about a dozen times.

But you know, they’re not a cult.

Anyone who wakes up with ‘existential dread’ over a politician needs a serious hobby. Are we thrilled with Biden? Gawd no. Are we losing sleep over him?

Eh.

Seriously.

Oof.

We hadn’t thought of that angle.

This is all just so damn weird.

***

