We’ve spent the last four years hearing about how Trump supporters are in a cult … so when we see stuff like this after only one day with Biden in the White House we just have to laugh.

And then roll our eyes about a dozen times.

But you know, they’re not a cult.

No more waking at 3 AM full of existential dread. Tonight we sleep like we used to when we were 5 & we fell asleep in the backseat of the car knowing that Dad was in charge & nothing bad could happen. Good night, America! — Melanie Benjamin (@MelanieBen) January 21, 2021

Anyone who wakes up with ‘existential dread’ over a politician needs a serious hobby. Are we thrilled with Biden? Gawd no. Are we losing sleep over him?

Eh.

Reality check: Most of these people didn't actually wake up at 3 AM "full of existential dread". They're making it up to be part of the "yay Biden" crowd. Anyone who did behave this way will mostly likely continue to because they have deeper problems and need to seek help. https://t.co/7FciZAynXr — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 21, 2021

Seriously.

Sounds like you have a lot of personal problems you need to work out. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 21, 2021

<Barf!>

If Joe even gets out of the basement it should be a national Silver Alert, and Kamala would be blowing in the back seat. — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 21, 2021

I can’t tell if you have no idea Joe Biden lost his wife and daughter in a car accident and this is some kind of tasteless troll attempt, or if you unironically want the government to play a parental role in your life as an adult. — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) January 21, 2021

Oof.

We hadn’t thought of that angle.

This is all just so damn weird.

