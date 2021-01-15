As Twitchy readers know, one of the so-called ‘good guys’ who co-founded The Lincoln Project, John Weaver, has had allegations of inappropriate messages from dozens of young men made against him. Many of these young men have come forward and started sharing their stories and in some cases, even screenshots of his messages. Laura Ingraham covered the allegations and Weaver magically disappeared from The Lincoln Project’s website.

Wonder why that is?

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 Wow, @projectlincoln has quietly deleted @jwgop from their website after Laura Ingraham reported on allegations against Weaver involving dozens of young men Screenshots of the pages that were taken down https://t.co/5aDfEg0SuShttps://t.co/AoX9AGHAWd pic.twitter.com/X7qwM6Tt5x — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 14, 2021

Sooooo Weaver disappeared? Interesting.

Almost like he’s running.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who have spent months (years?) pretending they are somehow the keepers of conservatism and putting country over party. So seeing something like this come out?

Tsk tsk, guys.

We made the same face.

GC looks like a cross-dressing woman in that picture. Can he even grow a beard? — Peevish Primate (@PeevishPrimate) January 14, 2021

Conway is a mess.

True story.

Four score and seven young men… — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 14, 2021

HOOboy.

Internet is forever — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) January 15, 2021

They're putting him in the same basement closet they keep Rick Wilson's Confederate flag cooler in. — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) January 14, 2021

Really conserving conservatism — Scott (@daggerdigit) January 14, 2021

Totally.

*all the eyerolls*

***

