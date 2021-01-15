Elon Musk has become one of this editor’s favorite follows.

Sharing a Monty Python clip? Dude, who WOULDN’T love that? Now, does he say that he’s making a statement about the current state of this country? No. But knowing how vocal he has been when opposing any sort of lockdown or ‘repression’ during the last almost YEAR we can’t help but think he’s making a statement here.

A perfect one.

Watch.

Monty Python is amazinghttps://t.co/UJq94IWT88 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2021

Elon has been on a roll.

Indeed! And 'Monty Python and The Holy Grail' is their best film. — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 15, 2021

Laughs in ‘Life of Brian.’

Yep. Spot on accuracy. 🎯 — Pathos☯️FUV Bull 🤘 (@PathosBedlam) January 15, 2021

truly comedy far beyond its time — Ashley (@ashleybee94) January 15, 2021

Possibly the most brilliant scene in any movie except for every other scene in that same movie. — Joel McKinnon (@JoelGMcKinnon) January 15, 2021

Modern day US politics in a nutshell! — Mike (@mikekopoku) January 15, 2021

One of my favorite clips, that and when they all get arrested at the end 🤣😂 Oh and "bring out your dead" is good too 😂 — Cedric De Belder (@BelderCedric) January 15, 2021

And who could forget the French?

via GIPHY

As we said, Elon is on a roll.

***

Related:

It’s a miracle! RedSteeze perfectly OWNS Dems and the media for ‘sudden’ change of heart around COVID lockdowns (screenshots)

‘Cry more!’ Jen Psaki trying to play the ‘remember when Obama’ game with Trump’s followers not going to Biden BACKFIRES

YIKES! Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver deleted from site after Laura Ingraham reports on allegations against him involving dozens of young men