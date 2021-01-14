Maybe Jake Tapper missed it but the media have played a huge part in fueling division and anger throughout this country and they have been for years. Even before Trump. But you know, he’s very smug about people ‘taking responsibility’ for what happened at the Capitol last week.

Notice, the tweet he’s quote-tweeting of his own calls out the media but we’re pretty sure he means the right-leaning media, not his own pals who have been dumping gasoline on the fire.

What happened last week was horrific. Five dead that day, two subsequent suicides. Pay attention to the people trying to change the subject and ask yourselves why. Might it be because they bear some responsibility and want to avoid consequences? https://t.co/EctvpMVBWv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 14, 2021

Wow, Jake is just getting worse and worse. That or he’s figured out once Trump is out of office he will have to find some new ‘villain’ to pretend he’s holding accountable. Notice how hard they’re working to find a new angle because the party is OVER, folks. How much of their traffic do you think came from hating on the bad orange man?

We used to think he was one of the more rational firefighters at CNN but holy moly, these past few years he has not done himself any favors.

In our humble opinion.

Covington Catholic had to cancel school because of the death threats they were receiving after your network spread blatant lies and disinformation about the DC incident. Take a seat. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) January 14, 2021

Oh, that’s right. When the media created a whole story that didn’t really happen so they could paint a high school student as some racist bigot for wearing a MAGA hat.

Take so many seats, Jake.

Pay attention to the media like Jake here who has done nothing over the past 4 years but divide a nation. It's their business model and it is disgusting. — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) January 14, 2021

Those clicks and taps ain’t gonna click and tap themselves ya’ know.

Journalism is truly dead, and you are helping to drive that last nail in the coffin. I remember when you were better than this. — Randall Adams (@randalladams) January 14, 2021

See, we do too?

Sad.

When the media cries about "changing the subject" you know the subject people are bringing up is what the media is worried about (and what probably should be talked about). — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) January 14, 2021

Something like that.

