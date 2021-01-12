Chris Cuomo says he never supported riots.
Maybe Chris Cuomo should spend a little more time watching Chris Cuomo.
Just sayin’.
Chris said, ‘ Who says protests have to be peaceful?’
He doesn’t like being reminded of that, apparently.
Context: retrumplicans were attacking anger and hostility of protestors toward the "system" – cops, laws, etc. i said they don't have to just sing hymns and go home. Never supported riots. Never would. Operatives posing as media weaponizing my words know this. They are a problem https://t.co/nVUVQkwWqr
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 12, 2021
Ooooh, Retrumplicans!
And we’re the problem.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
What a ding-a-ling.
Hey, Fredo, when did you specifically denounce the violence, property destruction, looting and even murders? Was that when you and Lemon mocked people who were upset about it?
— DV S1EOG just wants the Fweedom of Speech (@SoldierOneEaODG) January 12, 2021
Ease up on the unity, Fredo.
— Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) January 12, 2021
Maybe he’s just cranky because Don Lemon made him look like a doorknob for claiming people can’t yell fire in a movie theater.
We're doing context now? Huh.
— I'm Cheekee ٩(o๏)۶™ (@cheekee_monkee) January 12, 2021
— blockhead (@blockheadmd) January 12, 2021
trying to rewrite what you said Fredo
— Jon Dineen (@JonDineen) January 12, 2021
Nice mental gymnastics
— Jim Rhys, 五毛党 Disrespecter (@JimRhysToday) January 12, 2021
You supported them ALL SUMMER.
— myRandyland (@my_randyland) January 12, 2021
But Retrumplicans!
ORANGE MAN BAD.
This freakin’ guy.
***
