Chris Cuomo says he never supported riots.

Maybe Chris Cuomo should spend a little more time watching Chris Cuomo.

Just sayin’.

Chris said, ‘ Who says protests have to be peaceful?’

He doesn’t like being reminded of that, apparently.

Ooooh, Retrumplicans!

And we’re the problem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a ding-a-ling.

Trending

Maybe he’s just cranky because Don Lemon made him look like a doorknob for claiming people can’t yell fire in a movie theater.

But Retrumplicans!

ORANGE MAN BAD.

This freakin’ guy.

***

Related:

‘Why NOW?! Never mind, we know’. Blue Lives Matter OWNS Dems for their sudden love and compassion for police officers

SHAMEFUL! Rep. Pramila Jayapal BUSTED by her own maskless-footage after blaming Repubs sheltering in place for giving her COVID

Love-fest is OVAH! Don Lemon makes a ranting Chris Cuomo look stupid in segment on free speech and it’s painfully HILARIOUS (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BLMchris cuomoprotestsriotssummer