Wouldn’t it be AMAZING if Nancy wasn’t Speaker?! Hey man, with COVID and math it could happen …

Don’t take it from us, take it from someone who likely knows what the heck he’s talking about, Chad Pergram. For the most part, Chad is pretty straight-forward and unbiased with much of his reporting and information so this is definitely worth a gander.

And of course, this editor couldn’t resist the nod to the Hitchhiker’s Guide.

Remote voting.

Sounds a little bit like the mess mail-in voting has caused, but we digress.

Keep going.

BUT …

Everyone has to show up today.

Everyone.

Grab your popcorn, folks.

Don’t think any of us will miss the 116th Congress.

Just sayin’.

BUT …

This will take forever.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

But …

Seriously, get the popcorn.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Period.

But Speaker is a big effin’ deal.

Da da DAAAAA!

McCarthy.

Heh.

Unlikely but POSSIBLE.

A very long and popcorn-eating day.

Stay tuned.

***

