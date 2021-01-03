For the past four years, Democrats, Lefties, Progressives, Unicorns, Leprechauns, Never Trumpers, and however the Hell us people identify have been claiming Russia interfered with our elections to put Trump in the White House. Democrats went so far as to try and unseat a legally elected president BUT you know, Republicans trying to verify and validate an election is somehow facsist.

Or like Nazy Germany.

At least that’s what it looks like Lincoln Project warrior Stuart Stevens is saying here:

When my Republican friends tell me I’m crazy to say it’s 1936 Germany, I now agree. It’s 1938. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) January 3, 2021

And we thought his buddy Steve’s thread about the demise of the GOP and comparing it to the spread of slavery was stupid.

Wowza.

Beyond the fact that we have a hard time understanding why Stuart thought this was a good tweet, we’re even more shocked that he has friends of any political persuasion.

Just sayin’.

Meanwhile as China loads more Muslims into trains… https://t.co/DFIRZnnbR7 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 3, 2021

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD, DAMMIT!

Well this tweet will certainly get you booked back on Joy Reid’s show. https://t.co/hV4efMYL9b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 3, 2021

Hey man, those appearances on MSNBC aren’t going to book themselves ya’ know. It takes a lot of work being a total douchebag on Twitter to get invited to Joy Reid’s show … psh.

I suppose this is one way to sell your book before it, like bad milk, hits its expiration date. P.T. Barnum was right. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 3, 2021

He was indeed.

Gotta sell those books.

No, but at least you acknowledge you’re crazy. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) January 3, 2021

What are you going to do on the 22nd? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 3, 2021

Cry.

Find a new Republican to hate on for attention?

Fade further away?

THIS is similar to 1938 Germany. Proposed bill in NY. READ https://t.co/hkIowxLlqB — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) January 3, 2021

Yeah. If they really want to talk about scary crap they should look at the law New York is trying to pass about putting sick people in camps.

Seriously.

If it is, it's the Left doing it, just like they did in 1938. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) January 3, 2021

Socialists are gonna socialist.

I didn’t realize I was stripped of my citizenship or lost my ability to practice law, but please continue spewing idiocy — Mike, the Gen X Jooooooooo Lawyer (@mhenrylaw1) January 3, 2021

This is offensive Stuart. And stupid. — Scott (@MIScott68) January 3, 2021

Offensive, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life.

Like 1938 Germany, one political party is full of anti-semites and has made rock stars out of them. Ayanna Pressler

AOC

Ilhan Omar

Rashida Tlaib

Al Sharpton

Keith Ellison — DEATH'S GUINEA PIG 4.0 (Parler: DGP 4.0)🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) January 3, 2021

Oof.

You still crazy though — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 3, 2021

You don't have any friends. — Make Schism Great Again (@Schismocracy) January 3, 2021

And that’s the truth.

***

