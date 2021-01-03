For the past four years, Democrats, Lefties, Progressives, Unicorns, Leprechauns, Never Trumpers, and however the Hell us people identify have been claiming Russia interfered with our elections to put Trump in the White House. Democrats went so far as to try and unseat a legally elected president BUT you know, Republicans trying to verify and validate an election is somehow facsist.

Or like Nazy Germany.

At least that’s what it looks like Lincoln Project warrior Stuart Stevens is saying here:

And we thought his buddy Steve’s thread about the demise of the GOP and comparing it to the spread of slavery was stupid.

Wowza.

Beyond the fact that we have a hard time understanding why Stuart thought this was a good tweet, we’re even more shocked that he has friends of any political persuasion.

Just sayin’.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD, DAMMIT!

Hey man, those appearances on MSNBC aren’t going to book themselves ya’ know. It takes a lot of work being a total douchebag on Twitter to get invited to Joy Reid’s show … psh.

Trending

He was indeed.

Gotta sell those books.

Cry.

Find a new Republican to hate on for attention?

Fade further away?

Yeah. If they really want to talk about scary crap they should look at the law New York is trying to pass about putting sick people in camps.

Seriously.

Socialists are gonna socialist.

Offensive, drunk, and stupid is no way to go through life.

Oof.

And that’s the truth.

***

Related:

Racist dog whistle much? Judd Legum’s attempt at proving Perdue flashed ‘racist symbol’ in photo with Trump supporters BACKFIRES

RUH-ROH Nancy! Chad Pergram’s thread on how Republicans could actually have a MAJORITY during election of Speaker a must-read

Go home, bro, you’re drunk: Steve Schmidt’s desperation for relevance PAINFULLY obvious in embarrassing thread about GOP’s demise

Tags: