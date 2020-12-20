It’s hard to believe this guy was once worth reading.

Twitter has a way of bringing out the worst and dumbest in people, and Stephen King is sadly no exception.

This is like a really tasteless and dumb dad joke, right?

309,000 Americans dead. Thanksgiving this year was ThanksGRAVING. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 17, 2020

Dude.

Just no.

Cringe – horrible writing. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 18, 2020

I bet you sat back and chuckled at “thankagraving”, didn’t you. pic.twitter.com/YC7j5FNWEA — 🎄🤶🏻Mrs Jess Claus🤶🏻🎄 (@ShenanigansMom) December 18, 2020

That's a great title…for a straight to video horror movie. — Danny (@DannyPace) December 19, 2020

And yet no one has died of the flu, cancer, heart disease, or diabetes.

Sounds like we came out ahead, then. — President Elect Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) December 19, 2020

Like magic.

Seriously, who wrote your good stuff? — ✝️ 🇺🇸 ☕️ (@anagilefalcon) December 19, 2020

Maybe you're not cut out for this writing gig — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) December 19, 2020

Dean Koontz would have sent a better tweet, creep-o. — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) December 19, 2020

What happened to Stephen King?

I mean Thanksgrieving was right there but ok — DandyBeyond 🏡 (@DandyBeyond) December 18, 2020

Better.

Yeah, not really funny. — Tracy🎄: Horror, Please (@tracy_reads79) December 19, 2020

This is just in bad taste — just maureen (@ASewcialist) December 18, 2020

Way too soon. — Wiccanish ⛤ (@Wiccanish) December 18, 2020

Way too stupid.

***

