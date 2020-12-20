Usually, when we see one elite fighting with another we just sort of point and laugh, but this argument about who should be vaccinated first was just annoying (ok, this editor may have laughed a little bit but holy cow, what a bunch of nonsense). Even though it’s clear the elderly are being hit the hardest by the COVID virus (they are the majority of deaths), it seems the same people who have spent months shaming anyone who questioned the restrictions or metrics of killing grandma now want to argue about which grandmas should be vaccinated first.

Because you know, it wouldn’t be important if we couldn’t somehow make it racial or about equity.

Basically, these gents think the elderly should be the first vaccinated no matter what.

Because the majority of people dying ARE THE ELDERLY.

This isn’t about equity, it’s about LIFE and DEATH, Gregg.

This is not complex.

COVID kills the elderly far faster than any other group.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we would see China where incidentally Mitch McConnell’s wife is NOT FROM, Kimberly Klacik.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know the virus is more dangerous to the elderly

Not exactly and trust us, if there was something to mock Nate over we would be front and center.

Pradheep J. Shanker, an actual health professional, chimed in …

But EQUITY! WOKE! RACE!

