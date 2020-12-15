As Twitchy readers know, Debra Messing is a flaming, frothy-mouthed, hateful harpy from Hell who uses rape and the LGBTQ community to attack people she disagrees with. Sure, she tried to explain why her disgusting jab at Trump being a rape victim in prison wasn’t about disrespecting rape or the gay community BUT it didn’t exactly go over all that well and in fact, it only made things worse for the has-been D-lister.

Megyn Kelly was good enough to level her.

Twice.

Phony. Woke bully.

Yup, she’s spot on.

And then Megyn shared this tweet from an actual gay man who was raped, Chad Felix Greene:

Here is his tweet. It breaks this editor’s heart.

Trending

Offensive.

Repugnant.

Deplorable.

Disgusting.

We could go on … no seriously, we have a kick-a*s thesaurus and could go on and on but you’d probably get bored at some point.

Let’s just say she sucks and move on.

Embrace the power of AND.

Nice tag.

And yes.

Ha!

Indeed it is.

***

Related:

‘She expects us to call her doctor?’ Thread takes Jill Biden’s Ed.D. executive position paper (ersatz dissertation) APART and LOL it’s bad

‘Did you ask for the manager?!’ Blue-check Netflix actress’ thread shaming airline passengers for not wearing a mask BACKFIRES

‘NO coherent agenda’: Blue-check progressive’s thread on elected progressives selling OUT by supporting Nancy Pelosi triggers TF out of AOC

Tags: Debra MessingLGBTQMegyn KellyrapeTrump