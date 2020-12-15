As Twitchy readers know, Debra Messing is a flaming, frothy-mouthed, hateful harpy from Hell who uses rape and the LGBTQ community to attack people she disagrees with. Sure, she tried to explain why her disgusting jab at Trump being a rape victim in prison wasn’t about disrespecting rape or the gay community BUT it didn’t exactly go over all that well and in fact, it only made things worse for the has-been D-lister.

Megyn Kelly was good enough to level her.

Twice.

This woman actually spends half her time scolding ppl for not being sensitive enough to LGBTQ ppl (among others). Like most woke bullies, however, she’s perfectly happy to engage in bigoted attacks herself…just as long as the target is a Republican. What a phony. https://t.co/ZvguHGHa9u — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 15, 2020

Phony. Woke bully.

Yup, she’s spot on.

And then Megyn shared this tweet from an actual gay man who was raped, Chad Felix Greene:

Here is his tweet. It breaks this editor’s heart.

I'm a gay man who was infected with HIV from rape. If your mind and soul are this small, hateful and petty, you have no place to pretend you are a good person. Exploiting this trauma to perpetuate your insane, irrational hallucinations and profound ignorance is offensive. https://t.co/sM8tRK9o0Z — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 14, 2020

Offensive.

Repugnant.

Deplorable.

Disgusting.

We could go on … no seriously, we have a kick-a*s thesaurus and could go on and on but you’d probably get bored at some point.

Let’s just say she sucks and move on.

Messing is less a phony than she is an idiot. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) December 15, 2020

Embrace the power of AND.

Nice tag.

And yes.

She's a garbage person and a garbage actor with a garbage personality. — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) December 15, 2020

There’s a lot of that going around on the left. — Bob (@Bobsquestions) December 15, 2020

It seems that when their careers aren't as active as they like that putting themselves in the public eye becomes more essential. — MargeeMcC (@EgidiaPlain) December 15, 2020

This is the left healing 🙄🤷‍♂️ — Michael NuBaum🎧🎩📺🎶🇺🇲🎸 (@NubaumMichael) December 15, 2020

Ha!

Accuse the other side of what you actually do. Its part of their playbook. — Kendall Morris (@ksmorris23) December 15, 2020

Indeed it is.

***

