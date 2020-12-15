Remember when S.E. Cupp was a bada*s libertarian who cared about individual liberties and spoke out against a giant and overreaching government? Good times.

Seems working at CNN sort of changed all of that for her; you know, we’ve been making a joke about something being in the water at CNN that changes smart people into … well, CNN pundits for a couple of years now but we’re not so sure it’s a joke anymore.

RedSteeze called her out for her tweet actually pushing for gun laws.

Yeah, we made the same face.

CNN resident conservative blames and wants to change gun laws for Sandy Hook. Performing their news. pic.twitter.com/q20cC6fvxq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2020

SE Cupp is the Katy Perry of pretending to be a conservative like pretending to be a singer, — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2020

This works.

Deranged people will do deranged things.

Pretending laws can change this immutable fact is self-indulgent folly. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) December 15, 2020

Please, tell us what law would have stopped those children from dying and we’ll pass it. But it has to be something different from the tens of thousands of laws already on the books.

Especially since he stole the guns that he used. He killed his own mother and stole her guns. Tell me exactly what possible law could have prevented that. — Russell Michaels (@TGBED8v8) December 15, 2020

Hard to get a criminal to obey the law.

Sure … because the 32,647 gun laws already on the books didn't work … but if there were 32,648 … then, … then you'd see. — RALPH KERN (Vetus reprobi simus) (@7wolfman_kern) December 15, 2020

Textbook appeal to emotion. She's now an actor in a Lifetime movie. — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) December 15, 2020

Better than a Hallmark Christmas Movie.

Seriously with those flicks? One storyline … over and over and over again.

Very libertarian. Much individual liberties. — Patrick (@TN_Patricoa) December 15, 2020

I don’t believe that she thinks about it every day. — Michael Hausam (@MPHaus) December 15, 2020

Yeah, we don’t either.

Every morning she crosses off the box on her calendar and cries — Bill Brokob (@billbrokob) December 15, 2020

Does she still pretend to be conservative ? — John Nada (@John_Nada_) December 15, 2020

Not so much.

***

Related:

‘What a PHONY’: Megyn Kelly absolutely TORCHES ‘woke bully’ Debra Messing in 2 tweets and HOT DAMN, she ain’t playin’

‘She expects us to call her doctor?’ Thread takes Jill Biden’s Ed.D. executive position paper (ersatz dissertation) APART and LOL it’s bad

‘Did you ask for the manager?!’ Blue-check Netflix actress’ thread shaming airline passengers for not wearing a mask BACKFIRE