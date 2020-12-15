Seems Jill and Joe have a lot in common.

Hey, don’t look at us, we didn’t write this about minority students … DOCTOR Jill Biden did.

Take a look.

Since the Doctor has been in the news – Dr. Jill Biden on minority students: "Many minority students lack basic skills such as identifying the main idea and supporting statements, identifying parts of speech or using punctuation correctly…" 👀 pic.twitter.com/GxeHLV9M84 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 15, 2020

Once a Biden always a Biden.

But hey, she’s a DOCTOR you know.

Racism is a family affair in the Biden household. — Dr. @amuse (@amuse) December 15, 2020

Something like that.

Word.

I say once a racist always a racist! — Lynnette (@msfeistyone24u) December 15, 2020

School choice will give these students options. — airbones (@airbones79) December 15, 2020

Amen, it absolutely will. But Jill is no fan of that either.

Poor kids are just as smart as white kids! — Biden Didn't Win. We all know it. (@J741258) December 15, 2020

Ain’t that right, Joe?!

Sounds just like her hubby. — 🦋CherCee🦋 #KAG #NeverBiden (@CherCee59) December 15, 2020

The Left and their soft, racist bigotry of low expectations.

Yup.

Good times.

***

Related:

BRUTAL –> Glenn Greenwald NUKES mainstream media in receipt-filled thread for spreading vaccine disinformation to fuel Trump-HATE

‘What a PHONY’: Megyn Kelly absolutely TORCHES ‘woke bully’ Debra Messing in 2 tweets and HOT DAMN, she ain’t playin’

‘She expects us to call her doctor?’ Thread takes Jill Biden’s Ed.D. executive position paper (ersatz dissertation) APART and LOL it’s bad