Four years of Jill Biden playing the victim card … we’re getting too old for this crap.

You’d think by now Democrats would have figured out that identity politics are getting old but here we are. We can only assume Jill tweeted this because people have been pointing out she’s not really a ‘doctor’; she has her doctorate BUT not an MD.

If you ask this editor the whole argument is annoying but not quite as annoying as this nonsense Jill tweeted about women’s accomplishments:

Together, we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated, rather than diminished. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 14, 2020

The argument has nothing to do with Jill’s vagina and everything to do with the Left pretending the Right is diminishing Jill after they spent the last four years calling Melania Trump every name in the book.

Get over it, Jill.

We didn’t see a whole lot of people buying into her tweet, which is a win we’ll take.

Speaking of women whose accomplishments have been diminished … by the Left.

Yup.

Lol, because women are so oppressed. GTFOH — Dr. J Parker, esq. (@jsparker31) December 14, 2020

They already are. Catch up. — LaBunna LaBunna (@labunna) December 14, 2020

Bite me — Tom T (@Tomtmd) December 14, 2020

Always a classic.

Best. Gif. Ever.

I don't understand…world? — wondering (@murrayckim) December 14, 2020

Maybe in her little world? Eh, we dunno.

Typical Biden move… promising something that has already happened.#Gaslighting — President-Elect WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) December 14, 2020

Just wait until Biden comes up with that COVID vaccine.

HOO BOY.

I’d rather a world where women in hugely public positions such as yourself don’t need a sympathy vote and can be mocked just like anyone. else. But yours is the typical Democrat response. All emotion and passion over nothing whilst people are suffering pic.twitter.com/a7HPCee3kb — Dr Tom Davee Chamberlain III (@ChamberlainDr) December 14, 2020

Psh, get outta here with common sense and reality.

“Diminished.”

We still refuse to call you doctor. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) December 14, 2020

I celebrate both my daughters/granddaughters/nieces and my sons/grandsons/nephews accomplishments. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) December 14, 2020

You should probably actually look at statistics before tweeting this. — Mostly peaceful ponysoldier (@C0nservatlve) December 14, 2020

Didn't you hear?

We aren't demeaning women anymore. — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) December 14, 2020

Yeah, sorry. Go ahead and put that ‘muh sexism’ card away, Jill.

Sorry, ‘Doc’.

