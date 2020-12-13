Since Twitter has not seen fit to verify Harvey Staub we can neither confirm nor deny if this person really is Harvey or even a pharmacist BUT his thread has gotten a lot of traction on Twitter so we thought we’d share it with you, dear reader, and let you decide for yourself.

This editor is a little spooked reading through … just sayin’.

1) Covid 19. There’s something very strange going on with this Covid thing. I’ve been a Pharmacist for 43 years, 30 years as an owner. It’s December 12, 2020, well into the “flu season” 👇 — ❌Harvey Staub 💪🇺🇸🖤⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HarveyStaub1) December 13, 2020

Well into flu season.

You guys know anyone who has caught the flu?

Hrm.

Keep going.

Told you.

2) I have not dispensed any Tamiflu this season whatsoever. Tamiflu generic is the most prescribed medication for the flu, once you’re diagnosed having the flu. Extremely effective. I asked my friend Mike, who works as a salesman for a major national wholesaler… — ❌Harvey Staub 💪🇺🇸🖤⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HarveyStaub1) December 13, 2020

No Tamiflu.

What the eff?

3)…how much tamiflu and generic has he sold to Pharmacies this season. He hasn’t sold any. He has 75 accounts of independent pharmacies across the United States. 👇 — ❌Harvey Staub 💪🇺🇸🖤⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HarveyStaub1) December 13, 2020

He hasn’t sold any Tamiflu to pharmacies.

Dude.

What?!

COVID is so dangerous it cured the flu? Hrm.

4) Conclusion: By now, it’s well known that Covid tests give false positives. How many of these false positives are actually “the flu”? How many are just “the common cold”? Why does the CDC report daily case numbers & deaths for Covid and not for the flu? … — ❌Harvey Staub 💪🇺🇸🖤⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HarveyStaub1) December 13, 2020

Ding ding ding.

5) CDC says Covid is more deadly than the flu. Well, if you’re potentially taking a large number of flu cases and bundling them into the Covid numbers, then yes, the perception is that it’s more deadly. … — ❌Harvey Staub 💪🇺🇸🖤⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HarveyStaub1) December 13, 2020

Can we say ding ding ding again?

Because ding ding m-effing ding.

6) I believe we’re being played. Yes, Covid is real, it can be deadly. We now have drug regimens to treat Covid effectively, one being Dr. Zev Zelenko’s @zev_dr regimen, among others. I believe the Covid numbers are being skewed upward, on purpose… — ❌Harvey Staub 💪🇺🇸🖤⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@HarveyStaub1) December 13, 2020

COVID is real.

But do the numbers make sense?

Is the panic worth it?

Is shutting down our country really the answer?

***

