Any elected official pushing a lockdown needs to read this thread. NOW.

Looking at you, Coonman, GRETCH, Gavin, Cuomo, Murphy … all of you shutting down businesses, allowing public education to shut down, and punishing your people for just trying to LIVE their lives as a free people.

You are the real danger.

This receipt-filled thread from Michael Senger spells it all it in the most depressing and terrifying way:

1/ Thread – LOCKDOWNS – WHAT WE'VE DONE My work is sometimes criticized for not discussing the merits of lockdown—perhaps even exculpating western leaders by blaming the CCP. Others know better. This thread is for the victims of lockdown, the greatest crime of the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/AsIKPde0Hp — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

This is long but worth the read.

Trust us.

2/ Over 60% of business closures from lockdown are now permanent—over 97,000 businesses lost in the U.S. That “leaders” across the world transformed into tyrants, believing they had a right to bankrupt their subjects, is the core evil of lockdown.https://t.co/CKDPp8gWdG — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

OVER 60% closed permanently.

97k businesses lost.

3/ Nearly half of black-owned small businesses have been wiped out.https://t.co/cBX2dZaVL0 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

This is the REAL systemic racism, folks.

4/ Unemployment in the U.S. reached as high as 14.7% and highways have jammed with thousands of vehicles awaiting their turn at food banks.https://t.co/DsGQSdZlVa — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

All we can do is shake our heads.

5/ Nearly 5% of the population of the U.K. went hungry during the first three weeks of lockdown. https://t.co/fO6BGtknfo — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

Wow.

But you know, the virus was deadly for less than 1% of the population and stuff.

6/ A survey found that 22% of Canadians were experiencing high anxiety levels, a four-fold increase from before the lockdowns, while the number reporting symptoms of depression doubled to 13%.https://t.co/Unxz1stmCi — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

When you look at these stats the virus doesn’t seem as scary as the solution.

7/ More than 40 U.S. states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality. https://t.co/e4gQF8Z3ss — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

Duh.

8/ And, per CDC, despite mass PCR testing and disproportionate false positives, at least 100,947 excess deaths in 2020 were not even linked to COVID-19 AT ALL. In other words, over 100,000 Americans were murdered this year by their OWN GOVERNMENT.https://t.co/Gd9tHYiBZ6 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

100k Americans murdered this year by their own government.

9/ Though at little risk from the virus itself, young people bore an outsized share of the burden. More than 70% of adults ages 18-23 said they experienced common symptoms of depression. https://t.co/BHfombEVEx — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

10/ CDC revealed that young adults aged 25-44 years saw the largest increase in “excess” deaths from previous years, a stunning 26.5% JUMP, despite accounting for FEWER THAN 3% of deaths from COVID-19.https://t.co/fxDs5SHQOd — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

No words.

11/ In Ireland, reports of rape and child sex abuse nearly doubled.https://t.co/Y5IRHKX27P — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

Lock the abused down with their abusers to protect them from a virus that hasn’t proven dangerous to them … sounds legit.

12/ Suicides jumped to unprecedented levels around the world. “We've never seen numbers like this in such a short period of time,” said Walnut Creek’s Dr. Mike deBoisblanc. “I mean we've seen a year's worth of suicide attempts in the last four weeks.” https://t.co/a6Tnr61tMy — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

Shameful.

13/ “September of 2020 has been the highest month ever that we've seen suicidal patients admitted to our medical center,” said Kia Carter, M.D., medical director of Psychiatry at Cook Children’s Hospital.https://t.co/dTVdeFRGXW — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

14/ In Japan, government statistics show suicide claimed more lives in October than Covid-19 did over the entire year to date.https://t.co/mGHUSHDUV8 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

15/ And, despite being at virtually no risk from COVID, as a result of lockdowns, children have suffered the most of all. Nearly one in four children living under lockdowns are dealing with anxiety, with many at risk of lasting psychological distress.https://t.co/kMNgA7VItE — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

CHILDREN.

16/ In recent surveys of over 6000 children and parents in the US, Germany, Finland, Spain and the UK by Save the Children, up to 65% of the children struggled with boredom and feelings of isolation.https://t.co/aemvlzmPbN — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

No words.

17/ Children’s health and intellectual development has regressed. Some who were potty-trained before lockdowns have reverted to diapers, and others have forgotten basic numbers or how to use a knife and fork.https://t.co/K0V5L024id — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

But you know, COVID or something.

18/ American children over the age of ten have engaged in 50% less physical activity during lockdown.https://t.co/OVTn9UCHDm — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

19/ Achievement gaps have widened, and early literacy has declined.https://t.co/QAEDF8Cbx6 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

20/ And, most horrifyingly of all, a study from the United Kingdom found a 1,493% rise in the incidence of abusive head trauma among children over the course of the COVID-19 crisis.https://t.co/oNGHAijv5j — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

21/ These are not statistics. They’re old friends, loved ones, and intelligent human beings with thoughts, feelings, and dreams, whose lives have been needlessly destroyed by our own governments’ policies. — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

These are not faceless, nameless victims.

22/ But while these statistics in developed nations may be horrifying, they pale in comparison to the suffering of untold millions in the developing world, cast into starvation and poverty as a result of our lockdowns. — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

23/ In India, millions of stranded workers lost their livelihoods and marched in exodus to far-off villages.https://t.co/jTTINTA6lD — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

24/ In South Africa, food lines stretched for miles.https://t.co/VbcsnhKag9 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

25/ Quarantined migrants in Saudi Arabia were left to die. “The guards just throw the bodies out back as if it was trash.”https://t.co/FrIYLOKviU — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

26/ The United Nations forewarned of a “famine of biblical proportions” with 265 million people “literally marching to the brink of starvation” https://t.co/BhQpmQqQyS — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

27/ The UN later estimated that the crisis had “pushed an additional 150 million children into multidimensional poverty—deprived of education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation or water.”https://t.co/2eAcvmb5k3 — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

OVER A VIRUS.

28/ All this for a virus that caused no above-average mortality in countries without lockdowns—and which WHO estimates already infected 10% of people worldwide by October. In other words, all for absolutely nothing.https://t.co/PGLAOLt0rR pic.twitter.com/D4aHoM9MrS — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) December 10, 2020

If this doesn’t all break your heart nothing will.

***

