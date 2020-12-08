Georgia.

Are you serious with this guy?

C’mon, man!

Exclusive Video: Georgia Senate Candidate @ReverendWarnock preaches Marxism, calls Jesus a “poor Palestinian prophet.” pic.twitter.com/6vtfSCTYbX — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 15, 2020

We’re not experts by any means and we’re clearly not theologians BUT we’re pretty sure Jesus wasn’t a Palestinian prophet.

Katie Pavlich came in with the fact-check:

What Katie said.

He was not poor he was happy with what he had — Deplorable Chief Kraken (Ret) (@paultara9) December 7, 2020

The 1619 mentality has a bad habit of expanding to every area of life and corrupting everything. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) December 8, 2020

For the historically illiterate saying Jesus was a Palestinian; Palestine did not exist 2000 years ago. Jesus was a Jew. Consult the book of Matthew for his lineage. — Jim Walsh (@FramesWalsh) December 8, 2020

Further fact check: Jesus wasn't a 'prophet'. He is the Messiah. — Everyman (@rugerboy) December 8, 2020

I was shocked that a "Minister" didn't seem to know that. — scofreeman (@scofreeman) December 8, 2020

We’re not so sure he doesn’t know this, he just doesn’t believe it.

Which is quite frankly insane.

Then again, he is a member of the party that booed God so …

