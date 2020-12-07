Oh good, it’s the ninnies from the Women’s March … said literally no one, ever.

But don’t worry y’all, they are fighting until Congress gets people the support they need. No, they don’t understand that corporations need support so people can keep their jobs and not depend on the government for everything they need but hey, they’re fighting.

Or something.

Corporations don’t need relief—people do. We will fight until Congress gets us the support we need. — Women's March (@womensmarch) December 7, 2020

They’re so serious they’re even tweeting about it.

Right?

Then quit shaming them out of business, nitwits. https://t.co/2HHQJ81xxg — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) December 7, 2020

Seriously.

And ‘nitwits’ is a word we don’t see enough of these days.

You really don't understand the difference between federalism and socialism works. You don't take power back with socialism, you give away your rights/power TO govt. — Grey Matters (@Matter_of_Grey) December 7, 2020

There are not enough puppets and crayons on this planet to explain this to them.

Amazon and Walmart don't need relief. But small businesses do. And they do because of the insane, bullying and ultimately useless policies of blue state politicians. The same politicians that phonies like you support. — Keith ⛄⛄⛄Burton (@bbeekk321) December 7, 2020

Ouch.

And yup.

Please shut up. — IrritatedWoman (Parler) (@irritatedwoman) December 7, 2020

Hey, she said please.

It doesn't surprise me a Marxist organization doesn't understand where people work. — JimNordren (@JNordren) December 7, 2020

What about the corporations that make Biden's pudding cups? He needs his pudding! — Look Fat, (@medemj) December 7, 2020

Accurate.

You will tweet. You won't fight.

The women's march organization is a joke at this point, made so by the bigotry of it's founders and leadership.

But pretending you all care about the people is priceless — 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ (@Logicrulesreaso) December 7, 2020

But orange man bad!

Oh, wait, without Trump that doesn’t work anymore.

Whatever will these ‘fighters’ do now?

